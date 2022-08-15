Instagram Facebook Twitter
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Maneskin to Perform at VMAs

Event takes place Aug. 28 in Newark, N.J.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, and Maneskin have been added to the performance lineup for the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be handed out on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. They join previously-announced performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello and Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, and Nicki Minaj, the latter of whom is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lizzo will perform “2 Be Loved,” from her latest album, Special. She’s up for four VMAs this year, including artist of the year and song of the year for “About Damn Time.” Harlow, who is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with a leading seven nominations, will perform an as-yet-unannounced song.

Blackpink will make its U.S. award show debut with the first American TV performance of the new single “Pink Venom,” while Italian rock act Maneskin will perform its chart-topping single “Supermodel.”

Jonathan Cohen

(Photo: Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images)
