Megan Thee Stallion Is the Centerpiece of New ‘Her’ Video

Just after releasing her latest studio album, Megan Thee Stallion has shared the video for “Her.” The black and white, Colin Tilley-directed video is all about “her, her, her, she, she, she, me, me, me”—i.e. Meg.

The Stallion parades amongst Sia-haired dancers, spiting everyone who doesn’t accept her. She closes the first verse: “All you hoes know who the fuck I am / From your boyfriend down to my Instagram / To all them busted-ass hoes that you kiki with / I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, bitch,” before spitting into her empowering, reiterating chorus.

The Houston-bred rapper released Traumazine at midnight last Thursday following an announcement she posted on Twitter. The album includes the previously released “Pressurelicious,” “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Plan B.”

The next day, Traumazine reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., her first album to achieve such a feat. Megan posted the achievement on Instagram, saying, “damn now I gotta drop a video to celebrate lol.”

The 18-track record is the third studio release from Megan Thee Stallion. She released her debut, Good News, in 2020 and Something for Thee Hotties in 2021.

The Stallion recently joined Nadeska and Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 to discuss the making of Traumazine. She explained that in making the album, she found herself being able to take control of her own narrative for the first time: “I don’t write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel,” she said. “So I feel like, on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say… express myself a little bit more.”