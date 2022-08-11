Megan Thee Stallion Is Releasing a New Album Tonight

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her latest studio album tonight (Aug. 11), according to a tweet from the artist. Titled Traumazine, the project will feature a number of special guests, including Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, and Jhené Aiko. She shared the news that the album was done last month in an Instagram Story. “So happy abt my album. It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real,” she wrote.

So far, Megan has released “Sweetest Pie” (feat. Dua Lipa), “Pressurelicious” (feat. Future)” and “Plan B” from the album, which is the follow-up to her 2020 debut, Good News.

Megan Thee Stallion Traumazine track listing:

1. “NDA”

2. “Ungrateful” feat. Key Glock

3. “Not Nice”

4. “Budget” feat. Latto

5. “Her”

6. “Gift & A Curse”

7. “Ms. Nasty”

8. “Who Me” feat. Pooh Shiesty

9. “Red Wine”

10. “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty

11. “Anxiety”

12. “Flip Flop”

13. “Consistency” feat. Jhene Aiko

14. “Star” feat. Lucky Daye

15. “Pressurelicious” feat. Future

16. “Plan B”

17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle” feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke

18. “Sweetest Pie” feat. Dua Lipa