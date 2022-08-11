Instagram Facebook Twitter
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
‘Plastic Crack’: Pharoahe Monch on the Addictive World of Marvel Figurines
Odd Jobs: How Bouncing Souls Bassist Bryan Kienlen Came to Own a Tattoo Shop When Not On Tour

Megan Thee Stallion Is Releasing a New Album Tonight

‘Traumazine’ features guest spots from Dua Lipa and Future
Megan Thee Stallion
(Credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her latest studio album tonight (Aug. 11), according to a tweet from the artist. Titled Traumazine, the project will feature a number of special guests, including Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, and Jhené Aiko. She shared the news that the album was done last month in an Instagram Story. “So happy abt my album. It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real,” she wrote.

So far, Megan has released “Sweetest Pie” (feat. Dua Lipa), “Pressurelicious” (feat. Future)” and “Plan B” from the album, which is the follow-up to her 2020 debut, Good News.

Megan Thee Stallion Traumazine track listing:

1. “NDA”
2. “Ungrateful” feat. Key Glock
3. “Not Nice”
4. “Budget” feat. Latto
5. “Her”
6. “Gift & A Curse”
7. “Ms. Nasty”
8. “Who Me” feat. Pooh Shiesty
9. “Red Wine”
10. “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty
11. “Anxiety”
12. “Flip Flop”
13. “Consistency” feat. Jhene Aiko
14. “Star” feat. Lucky Daye
15. “Pressurelicious” feat. Future
16. “Plan B”
17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle” feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke
18. “Sweetest Pie” feat. Dua Lipa

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

you may like

more from spin

A new lease on life and looking for love. (Photo courtesy of Ty Herndon)
Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Megan Thee Stallion Is Releasing a New Album Tonight

Bouncing Souls bassist Bryan Kienlen tattoos in his own shop in New Jersey. (Photo by Ryan Johnson)
Odd Jobs

Odd Jobs: How Bouncing Souls Bassist Bryan Kienlen Came to Own a Tattoo Shop When Not On Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top