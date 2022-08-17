A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty today (Aug. 17) to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles. The incident took place on Nov. 6, 2021, in Hollywood, Calif., when Rocky allegedly shot at former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli. According to the L.A. District Attorney’s office, his next court date is on Nov. 2.

If convicted, he faces up to nine years in jail, Rolling Stone reports. On Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, would be charged.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

In April, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the incident. The rapper was on his way back to the U.S. on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his fiancée, Rihanna, with whom he had a son in May. LAPD and ICE made the arrest at the airport.

