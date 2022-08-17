Instagram Facebook Twitter
The 50 Best Albums of 1982
Röyksopp
Röyksopp Solve Old Problems With New ‘Mysteries’
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives Builds Her Own World

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges

The rapper faces up to nine years in jail if convicted
A$AP Rocky
(Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty today (Aug. 17) to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles. The incident took place on Nov. 6, 2021, in Hollywood, Calif., when Rocky allegedly shot at former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli. According to the L.A. District Attorney’s office, his next court date is on Nov. 2.

If convicted, he faces up to nine years in jail, Rolling Stone reports. On Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, would be charged.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

In April, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the incident. The rapper was on his way back to the U.S. on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his fiancée, Rihanna, with whom he had a son in May. LAPD and ICE made the arrest at the airport.

SPIN has reached out to A$AP Rocky’s attorney for comment.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

you may like

more from spin

A$AP Rocky
News

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges

Sequence 01Instagram_1
Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Kid Cudi and Kanye West attend the Michael Bastian presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2009 at 637 West 27th Street on February 16, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)
News

Kid Cudi on Kanye West: ‘It’s Gonna Take A Motherf–king Miracle’ to Recover Friendship

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top