A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault in Los Angeles

The alleged incident took place last November
A$AP Rocky
(Credit: Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday afternoon. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, is set to be arraigned on Aug. 17.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Last week, Rolling Stone reported that the alleged victim is Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli. The D.A.’s office said that the alleged victim is a former friend.

In April, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the incident which took place on Nov. 6, 2021 in Hollywood. Per the D.A.’s press release, “Mayers allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation between the parties, Mayers allegedly drew the semi-automatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, prosecutors said.

The rapper was on his way back to the U.S. on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his fiancée, Rihanna, with whom he had a son in May. LAPD and ICE made the arrest at the airport.

The case is currently under investigation by the LAPD’s robbery/homicide division.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

