Watch Cillian Murphy in Video for The Smile’s ‘Pana-vision’

The Smile has extended its creative partnership with the hit Netflix British drama Peaky Blinders via a new video for its song “Pana-vision” starring the show’s Cillian Murphy. “Pana-vision” previously debuted in an April episode of the show’s sixth and final season and can be found on the Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood-led group’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention.

In the video, directed by Peaky Blinders director/producer Anthony Byrne, Murphy reprises his role as World War I veteran/gangster Tommy Shelby. Yorke’s haunting vocals and ethereal piano playing offer the perfect complement as Shelby awakens in a field after a night of drinking and contemplates a drastic measure involving a loaded pistol.

 

 

The Smile just wrapped the first leg of its maiden European tour last night (July 20) in Taormina, Italy. The group has a one-off Aug. 26 appearance at London’s All Points East festival before embarking on a North American run Nov. 14 in Providence, R.I.

Yorke said on Twitter that “there are a few” fresh creations from The Smile in progress., and two new songs, “Colours Fly” and “Bending Hectic,” have already started appearing in the trio’s recent live shows.

