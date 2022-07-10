Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Thom Yorke Confirms The Smile Is Working on New Music

Radiohead side project released its debut album in May
The Smile
(Credit: Alex Lake)

The Smile may have just released its debut album A Light for Attracting Attention in May, but the Radiohead side project is already working on new music. Last month, the band debuted a new song called “Colours Fly” during its set at the Primavera Sound festival. Today, Thom Yorke shared footage of the song on Twitter and confirmed that it wasn’t the only new song The Smile had in the works. “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..” he captioned the video.

A Light For Attracting Attention is our favorite album of 2022 so far. See what else made the cut here. The Smile plans to embark on its first North American tour ever this fall. See a full list of dates below.

The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

The Smile
News

Thom Yorke Confirms The Smile Is Working on New Music

Pearl Jam and Johnny Marr
News

Watch Johnny Marr Join Pearl Jam Onstage at BST Hyde Park

Rage Against The Machine Public Service Announcement Tour
Reviews

Rage Against the Machine Bring the Sound and the Fury to Public Service Announcement Tour Opener

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top