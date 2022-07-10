Thom Yorke Confirms The Smile Is Working on New Music

The Smile may have just released its debut album A Light for Attracting Attention in May, but the Radiohead side project is already working on new music. Last month, the band debuted a new song called “Colours Fly” during its set at the Primavera Sound festival. Today, Thom Yorke shared footage of the song on Twitter and confirmed that it wasn’t the only new song The Smile had in the works. “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..” he captioned the video.

A Light For Attracting Attention is our favorite album of 2022 so far. See what else made the cut here. The Smile plans to embark on its first North American tour ever this fall. See a full list of dates below.