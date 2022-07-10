Thom Yorke Confirms The Smile Is Working on New Music

The Smile may have just released its debut album A Light for Attracting Attention in May, but the Radiohead side project is already working on new music. Last month, the band debuted a new song called “Colours Fly” during its set at the Primavera Sound festival. Today, Thom Yorke shared footage of the song on Twitter and confirmed that it wasn’t the only new song The Smile had in the works. “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..” he captioned the video.
new one … work in progress … there are a few .. https://t.co/jPeNYiNVEz
— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 10, 2022
A Light For Attracting Attention is our favorite album of 2022 so far. See what else made the cut here. The Smile plans to embark on its first North American tour ever this fall. See a full list of dates below.
The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium