The Smile Announce North American Tour Dates

We recently named the group’s debut the best album of 2022 to date
The Smile
(Credit: Alex Lake)

Last month, Radiohead side-project The Smile released their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention, which was produced by Nigel Godrich. We liked the album a lot, so much so that we named it the best album of 2022 to date.

They previously announced (and are currently on the road) in Europe and today, the group will be hitting North America for a string of dates that will begin in November in Providence.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public beginning on June 17. For further information on pre-sales, go here.

The Smile features Radiohead members Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner.

The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

