The Smile Announce North American Tour Dates

Last month, Radiohead side-project The Smile released their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention, which was produced by Nigel Godrich. We liked the album a lot, so much so that we named it the best album of 2022 to date.

They previously announced (and are currently on the road) in Europe and today, the group will be hitting North America for a string of dates that will begin in November in Providence.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public beginning on June 17. For further information on pre-sales, go here.

The Smile features Radiohead members Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner.

The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –

Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium