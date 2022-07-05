Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers
Paramore Details First Tour Since 2018
Beyonce
Fans Rejoice As Beyoncé Finally Joins TikTok

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

Name Wesley Schultz

Best known for Bearing a strong resemblance to Princess Bridemain character also named “Wesley,” Cary Elwes: “AS YOU WISHHHH…”

Current City  I live in Denver, CO, am currently on tour in Grand Rapids, MI.

Really want to be in Daydreaming of being in South Africa at a vineyard drinking copious amounts of wine or on a safari drinking copious amounts of wine.

Excited about  The Brightside world tour we are on which starts in North America and moves on to Asia, South Africa, Australia and India later in the year.

My current music collection has a lot of Singer songwriters from the 70s in it.

And a little bit of  A healthy amount of Motown.

Preferred format  I like Vinyl in the house–we put a record player in the kitchen because it’s the room we all gravitate towards, and it’s something my kids can turn on. It also makes you listen to the whole side of a record instead of always thinking about the next song you’re gonna play.

 

 

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1

Pink Moon, Nick Drake 

 

 

I listened to this album with my son every day during the pandemic and it only got more interesting–all the nuances of the guitar and his voice.

 

2

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, The Kinks

 

 

A stacked record front to back, and nobody has so much attitude packed into one voice.

 

3

Blue, Joni Mitchell

 

 

I could drink a case of you… What a line, what a perfect album, with a subtle and underrated amount of crooked moments in it.

 

4

Smooth Big Cat, Dope Lemon

 

 

This album is a PROPER vibe! It’s one of those albums where you hit play and are immediately in a new universe.

 

5

The Stranger, Billy Joel

 

 

Basically, a greatest hits album, but somehow it’s just one of his albums. Having been raised on so many of these songs with my dad at the wheel, this puts Billy’s songwriting prowess on full display.

 

 

 

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Community

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
News

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Invites Fans to Bootleg New Demos

03_Lumineers_INT02_0021.Hr
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

Paramore
News

Paramore Details First Tour Since 2018

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top