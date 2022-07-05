5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

Name Wesley Schultz

Best known for Bearing a strong resemblance to Princess Bridemain character also named “Wesley,” Cary Elwes: “AS YOU WISHHHH…”

Current City I live in Denver, CO, am currently on tour in Grand Rapids, MI.

Really want to be in Daydreaming of being in South Africa at a vineyard drinking copious amounts of wine or on a safari drinking copious amounts of wine.

Excited about The Brightside world tour we are on which starts in North America and moves on to Asia, South Africa, Australia and India later in the year.

My current music collection has a lot of Singer songwriters from the 70s in it.

And a little bit of A healthy amount of Motown.

Preferred format I like Vinyl in the house–we put a record player in the kitchen because it’s the room we all gravitate towards, and it’s something my kids can turn on. It also makes you listen to the whole side of a record instead of always thinking about the next song you’re gonna play.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Pink Moon, Nick Drake

I listened to this album with my son every day during the pandemic and it only got more interesting–all the nuances of the guitar and his voice.

2

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, The Kinks

A stacked record front to back, and nobody has so much attitude packed into one voice.

3

Blue, Joni Mitchell

I could drink a case of you… What a line, what a perfect album, with a subtle and underrated amount of crooked moments in it.

4

Smooth Big Cat, Dope Lemon

This album is a PROPER vibe! It’s one of those albums where you hit play and are immediately in a new universe.

5

The Stranger, Billy Joel

Basically, a greatest hits album, but somehow it’s just one of his albums. Having been raised on so many of these songs with my dad at the wheel, this puts Billy’s songwriting prowess on full display.