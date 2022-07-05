Instagram Facebook Twitter
Young Slo-Be
Young Slo-Be’s Southeast Mentality
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: JB Dunckel of Air
SPIN Astrology: A Kick-Ass Moon Helps You Get Shit Done (And Then Some)

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: JB Dunckel of Air

Credit: V Sonnier

Name  JB Dunckel

Best known for  Air

Current city  Paris

Really want to be in  Africa…to be surrounded by wild nature.

Excited about  The release of my new album Carbon (June 24).

My current music collection has a lot of  Electronic music, movie soundtracks, all kinds of pop songs.

And a little bit of  Classical music and neo classical music.

Preferred format I like streaming because it’s fast and you can discover new artists with algorithms.

I like vinyl because of the material object, because of the smell.

Streaming files have no smell.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1.
Vertigo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Bernard Herrmann

 

 

Unbalanced arpeggios create a feeling of weight oscillation, vertigo.

A beautiful music of tension. Very well arranged. That is my source of inspiration. Listening to the master of music for cinema.

2
Siren, Roxy Music

 

 

It makes me excited about life. Incredible style of rock, sometimes experimental, sometimes super romantic.

Very elegant voice of Brian Ferry.

3
Illusion of Time, Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini

 

 

Sweet powerful keyboards part. Very cinematic analog music.

4
The Hurting, Tears for Fears

 

It means my teenage moments. I was amazed by the sound of the analog keyboards that they used. So well composed. So well produced. Their two voices form just one.

5
Ad Astra (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Max Richter

 

 

I didn’t know before I listened to this, that music simplicity with an orchestra could create such a deep feeling. This acoustic sound is so refreshing and trippy. I listen to that when I do yoga and I feel far away.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: Bret Michaels of Poison performs onstage (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation)
News

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Misses ‘Stadium Tour’ Gig in Nashville

Young Slo-Be
Blue Chips

Young Slo-Be’s Southeast Mentality

Credit: V Sonnier
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: JB Dunckel of Air

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top