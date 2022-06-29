Yungblud and Fans Get Drenched and Shut Down by Police in New Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Yungblud has unveiled his third single of 2022, “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” alongside a fan-featuring video filmed on London’s Southbank last week (June 20).

SPIN‘s April cover star invited willing fans to make a splash in the clip (see NME‘s report about what went down). Before police put a stop to it, fans were drenched with water pistols while Yungblud performed “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” on a flatbed truck. The near-riot was eventually shut down for what police deemed overcrowding.

 

“My manager asked me, ‘What can we do, that no one else does?'” Yungblud says of the video in a statement. “And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection … Put it this way — the fucking police all over the world know when we’re town! So I said, let’s roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real … happy.”

The track gives further hints about the sound of the British rocker’s forthcoming album, Yungblud, which he previously announced will be released on September 2. “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” was co-written by Yungblud and Matt Schwartz and executive-produced by Chris Greatti.

“I wrote this song on a morning when I didn’t even want to get out of bed,” Yungblud says. “I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much shit, reading what the Internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn’t feel like feeling sad.”

Yungblud is fresh off of his first performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival, where he played his two other recent songs, “Memories” ft. Willow and “The Funeral.” Next month, he’ll hop over to Australia, New Zealand and Japan to close his Life On Mars tour, and he’ll finish off the year with a few North American festival appearances.

Marisa Whitaker

