Watch Avril Lavigne and Yungblud Pine for Each Other in ‘I’m a Mess’ Video

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud portray a transcontinental couple dealing with the aftermath of a separation in the video for their new collaborative single “I’m a Mess,” which was directed by P Tracy. The video was filmed in Los Angeles and London.

Written by the artists in tandem with Travis Barker and John Feldmann, the song is a radio-friendly slice of mid-tempo pop/emo described last week by Yungblud as “full on ‘lookin out the window of your parents’ car pretendin’ you’re in a music video’ vibes.”

Lavigne and Yungblud teased the collaboration last week in a social media video where Yungblud gave Lavigne an impromptu backstage haircut. “I need a beer!” Lavigne shouts beforehand.

Lavigne is on tour in support of her latest album, Love Sux, her sixth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. She will perform in Japan beginning next week and will kickoff a European leg of shows on April 12 in Paris.

As for former SPIN cover star Yungblud, he’s on tour in Europe through Nov. 15 in Madrid and will also perform on Dec. 4 at the 97X Next Big Thing radio concert in Tampa, Fla., alongside Weezer, Bastille, AJR, and others. Yungblud will return to Europe starting Feb. 4 in Brighton, U.K., and will begin another extensive North American tour April 28 in Seattle.