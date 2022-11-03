Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nofx
Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
Remi Wolf
Inside Remi Wolf’s Wild World of Pop Destruction
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Wraps Biggest North American Tour at Red Rocks

Watch Avril Lavigne and Yungblud Pine for Each Other in ‘I’m a Mess’ Video

New single follows Lavigne’s hit 2022 album, ‘Love Sux’
Yungblud and Avril Lavigne. Photo: Tom Pallant.

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud portray a transcontinental couple dealing with the aftermath of a separation in the video for their new collaborative single “I’m a Mess,” which was directed by P Tracy. The video was filmed in Los Angeles and London.

Written by the artists in tandem with Travis Barker and John Feldmann, the song is a radio-friendly slice of mid-tempo pop/emo described last week by Yungblud as “full on ‘lookin out the window of your parents’ car pretendin’ you’re in a music video’ vibes.”

 

Lavigne and Yungblud teased the collaboration last week in a social media video where Yungblud gave Lavigne an impromptu backstage haircut. “I need a beer!” Lavigne shouts beforehand.

SPIN 50 Best Songs of 2002

Also Read

The 50 Best Songs of 2002

Lavigne is on tour in support of her latest album, Love Sux, her sixth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. She will perform in Japan beginning next week and will kickoff a European leg of shows on April 12 in Paris.

As for former SPIN cover star Yungblud, he’s on tour in Europe through Nov. 15 in Madrid and will also perform on Dec. 4 at the 97X Next Big Thing radio concert in Tampa, Fla., alongside Weezer, Bastille, AJR, and others. Yungblud will return to Europe starting Feb. 4 in Brighton, U.K., and will begin another extensive North American tour April 28 in Seattle.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Yungblud and Avril Lavigne. Photo: Tom Pallant.
News

Watch Avril Lavigne and Yungblud Pine for Each Other in ‘I’m a Mess’ Video

Photo: Jeff Hahne / Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
News

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Teaming for 2023 Shows

Eddie Vedder
News

Eddie and Jill Vedder Draft Music, Sports, Film Stars for Venture Into Cures Livestream

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top