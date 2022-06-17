Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Members Join Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show Lineups

A host of high-profile names have been added to the lineup for two upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which, as previously reported, will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at Los Angeles’ KIA Forum. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and veteran rock guitarist Alain Johannes will appear at both shows, while 12-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell, Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Chris Rock will take the stage in London only. Pink, LeAnn Rimes and Heart’s Nancy Wilson have joined the bill for the Los Angeles show.

These artists round out lineups featuring Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Exclusive to the L.A. tribute are Alanis Morissette, with whom Hawkins worked during her massive Jagged Little Pill tour, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk.

The concerts will cover the full spectrum of Hawkins’ musical career, from Foo Fighters to his solo work with projects like The Coattail Riders. They will also be the first time the surviving Foo Fighters members have played publicly since Hawkins’ sudden March 25 death in Colombia.