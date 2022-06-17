Instagram Facebook Twitter
Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae
Elvis Presley
The 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing
Foals
Foals’ Yannis Philippakis Breaks Down Every Song on Life Is Yours

Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Members Join Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show Lineups

Events will take place Sept. 3 in London and Sept. 27 in Los Angeles
Taylor Hawkins live tributes
(Jerod Harris / Getty Images)

A host of high-profile names have been added to the lineup for two upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which, as previously reported, will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at Los Angeles’ KIA Forum. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and veteran rock guitarist Alain Johannes will appear at both shows, while 12-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell, Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Chris Rock will take the stage in London only. Pink, LeAnn Rimes and Heart’s Nancy Wilson have joined the bill for the Los Angeles show.

These artists round out lineups featuring Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Exclusive to the L.A. tribute are Alanis Morissette, with whom Hawkins worked during her massive Jagged Little Pill tour, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk.

The concerts will cover the full spectrum of Hawkins’ musical career, from Foo Fighters to his solo work with projects like The Coattail Riders. They will also be the first time the surviving Foo Fighters members have played publicly since Hawkins’ sudden March 25 death in Colombia.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances

15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae

motley crue
News

Motley Crue Jams With MGK at Stadium Tour Kickoff in Atlanta

Justin Bieber
News

Justin Bieber Postpones North American Tour Due to Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top