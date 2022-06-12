Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wildchild of Lootpack
Leona Naess
Leona Naess Opens Up About Revitalizing Her Career

Watch Halsey Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Gov Ball

They also performed ‘So Good’ live for the first time
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Halsey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Gear up folks, because this is going to be the summer of “Running Up That Hill” covers. Halsey treated fans at Governors Ball to their own rendition of Kate Bush’s newly-revived 1985 hit. “I’m sorry guys, I just had to do it!” the singer joked after the performance. Later, they took to Twitter to explain why they decided to cover the track.

“truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence,” they wrote. “I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Halsey also gave her new single “So Good” its live debut. Watch fan-shot footage of both performances below.

 

 

Bush has Stranger Things to thank for the “Running Up That Hill” revival. The singer is not one to license music for film or television, but her personal fandom of the show led her to make an exception. The song plays an important role in the sci-fi series’ latest season, and as a result the track is charting higher now than upon its initial release. After peaking at No. 2 on the UK charts, Bush shared a statement with fans.

“Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….
How utterly brilliant!” Bush wrote on her official website. “It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series.  So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

“The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition,” she added. “A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business.  We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode! Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the song and a really special thank you to the Duffer Brothers for creating something with such heart.”

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

you may like

more from spin

Roddy Ricch
News

Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges While on His Way to Play Gov Ball

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Halsey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
News

Watch Halsey Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Gov Ball

Lorde covers Bananarama
News

Watch Lorde Debut Cover of Bananarama’s ‘Cruel Summer’ at Primavera Sound

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top