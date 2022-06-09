Instagram Facebook Twitter
Halsey Shares New Single ‘So Good’

Song follows mini TikTok controversy where the artist accused the label of not releasing the song
(Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Halsey said that her label wouldn’t release a new song of hers unless it had a viral moment on TikTok.

“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” Halsey said. “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Of course, guess what happened next? The moment was covered and…went sorta viral. The label denied it stood in the artist’s way and said that it would release the song. That time is now.

Halsey’s new song, “So Good,” is out now. It’s her first new song since last year’s album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was co-produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “So Good” is produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin, and the upcoming video for the song is directed by Alev Aydin.

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates

6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball
6/15/2022 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
6/16/2022 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater
6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/7/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/9/2022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
7/11/2022 Québec, QC Festival d’été de Québec

