Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the long-standing case that protected a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. Many, many artists chimed with their opinion on the ruling, with almost all being against the ruling. Cyndi Lauper has taken things a step further.

In 1993, Lauper released “Sally’s Pigeons,” a song inspired by a real-life incident where the pop singer’s friend got a back-alley abortion after becoming pregnant and died due to the attempted procedure. Last month, after the Court’s ruling was leaked to Politico, Lauper headed back into the studio to record an acoustic version of “Sally’s Pigeons.”

Here’s what Cyndi Lauper had to say about the new version: