Alanis Morissette Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London Show

The late Foo Fighters played in the singer-songwriter’s band during the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ era
Alanis Morissette played one of the final shows in London before the COVID lockdown and now, she’s back touring Europe in the belated honor of the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill. At her show on Tuesday night at the city’s O2 Arena, Morissette dedicated “Ironic” to the late Foo Fighters and her former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 in March.

As she played the Jagged Little Pill hit, images of Hawkins were displayed on the screen behind the stage and at its conclusion, it said ‘In Memory of Taylor Hawkins’ along with another photo.

 

Hawkins performed in Morissette’s band during the Jagged Little Pill tour, which ran from 1995 through 1997. The opening band for that tour? The Foo Fighters. The drummer’s time in the band was chronicled in last year’s HBO documentary on Morissette and that era.

Alanis Morissette is set to appear at the upcoming Hawkins tribute show in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on September 27. In addition to Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Pink, LeAnn Rimes, John Paul Jones, Nancy Wilson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith are set to appear to honor Hawkins. More guests will be announced soon.

The North American leg of the Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour kicks off in Ottawa on July 10 and concludes on October 8 with a stop at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest.

