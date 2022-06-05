5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Scott Ian of Anthrax/Motor Sister

Name Scott Ian

Best known for Anthrax

Current city New York

Really want to be in Right where I want to be.

Excited about Motor Sister’s new album Get Off (May 6).

My current music collection has a lot of Everything.

And a little bit of Everything.

Preferred format Everything.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Let There Be Rock, AC/DC

I learned how to really play guitar by listening to this album over and over and over and over. And I also learned that head-banging was involuntary. It never gets old.

2

Alive, Kiss

The first record I bought for myself (in lieu of a birthday present for my dad). Comics, horror and rock covered in blood, fire and makeup. It was a shot straight to my cerebral cortex. It never gets old.

3

Revolver, The Beatles

The Beatles start to experiment and create the most perfect modern pop record ever. It never gets old.

4

Giant Steps, John Coltrane

I’ve listened to this album for decades and I still hear something new every time I listen. The most revolutionary jazz album of all time in my not-so-humble opinion. It never gets old.

5

Requiem, Mozart

With all that time on my hands I could brush up on my Latin. It’s my favorite classical piece ever written, dark and beautifully moving. And…it never gets old.