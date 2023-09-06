94 Musicians Predict the 2023 NFL Season

Are you ready for some football? These musicians are

Are you ready for some football? For the fifth season in a row, we’ve enlisted musicians to predict how the NFL season will shake out for their favorite teams. Last year, one person out of 98 correctly predicted the Super Bowl matchup (congrats Dave Hause), however, no one predicted that the Chiefs would outlast the Eagles. As for this year, many of our respondents are bullish on the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. As usual, some fans-turned-musicians are overly optimistic about their team’s chances, while others brace for another season at the bottom of the standings (though, not as many as in years past).

Ahead of opening night, here is what our panel of musicians think will unfold in the 2023 NFL season.

Nate Mendel, Foo Fighters

Seattle Seahawks

Nate Mendel (Credit: Courtesy of Nate Mendel)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Who knows? But I’m gonna watch! Bobby Wagner is back, and I love that. The Geno Smith story last year was fun to watch. Pretty rare late-career surge, and you’ve just got to love the opportunity he’s seized.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I don’t think it’s a top-tier team, right? So one would hope to make the playoffs, and hope for a surprise here or there, maybe an upset against one of the contenders.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I started watching football in 2013, the year of the Legion of Boom, right? So the return of a crushing defense would be nice to see. Perhaps Dre’mont Jones can help bring that back?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Second round of the playoffs to not making it out of the regular season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tariq Woolen. I’m relatively new to the game, and so don’t have that built-in depth of knowledge. The cornerback position is a bit easier to fathom – the one-on-one drama pops a little more.

Will they make the playoffs?

This doesn’t seem like a team preparing for a meltdown. Not a shoo-in, but sure.

What’s your record prediction?

How many games does it take to barely make the playoffs? One more than that.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Well, not the Jets. Being a Seahawks fan, I’m attuned to the late mid-career franchise quarterback creating a fog of blame around mediocre results, then moving on to a very hopeful new team only to have that fog clear.

I like watching Jalen Hurts play, so Philadelphia and…Buffalo. Buffalo wins.

Tim Commerford, Rage Against the Machine

Denver Broncos

Tim Commerford (Credit: Anna Lindahl)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think we will turn things around this year with Sean Payton as the head coach. It already feels different and better than any other time since 2015.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is a playoff appearance in the highly competitive AFC West.

What do you think of your team’s acquisitions?

Mike McGlinchy and Ben Powers should strengthen our O-line. It seems like we are going to be running the ball. Frank Clark should help our edge. Rookies like LB Drew Sanders and WR Marvin Mims will get playing time.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is we make the playoffs the floor is Russell sucks.

Who is your player to watch this year?

Patrick Surtain ll because he’s the best cornerback in the NFL.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think the Broncos make the playoffs with a run-heavy offense and a solid D.

What’s your record prediction?

The Broncos go 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup, who wins?

After going back to back and winning another, I know how it feels to win the Super Bowl and be the most dominant team in the league. I could be surprised and the Broncos could go. But I think I’m going to get more satisfaction watching Patrick Surtain dominate EVERY receiver in the league. So my prediction is… f-ck it! Broncos vs. Green Bay. Broncos win!

Darius Rucker

Miami Dolphins

(Courtesy of Darius Rucker)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We are going to win the Super Bowl. If Tua stays healthy, we will win the Super Bowl; that’s my prognosis.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is that we win the Super Bowl. I mean, I really feel like last year when Tua was on the field we were the best team in the league. And so, if we can keep him out there, it is going to be a fun season for the Miami Dolphins.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We made a few moves this offseason that I liked, but I thought we had the team before they did that; so I think we got even better, which is what you try to do in the offseason.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for the Miami Dolphins is the Super Bowl: Tua stays healthy, we run through it, win the Super Bowl. If Tua doesn’t stay healthy or if something else happens, then I hope the floor is the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ve been talking about him this whole time – the player from the Miami Dolphins to watch this year is Tua, and it’s because what happens all season depends on him. I hope all the stuff he’s done in the offseason works and he stays healthy.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely! I think even a bad season will be getting a wildcard to the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

My record prediction is 12-5. We are going to go 12-5 and win the division, which is a very good division.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup? Who wins?

Good question… The Miami Dolphins versus the San Francisco 49ers. That’s what I am going with, Miami and San Francisco for the Super Bowl, and Miami blows them out.

Patrick Carney, The Black Keys

Cleveland Browns

Patrick Carney of Black Keys (Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Carney)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As always, I am a perpetual optimist when it comes to Cleveland sports because the only other options is total misery all year round. I do think there is always the possibility of the team just clicking like the 2016 Cleveland Indians.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope for a playoff appearance.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The team is acquiring great players Goodwin and Tillman. I hope Goodwin’s health scare is easily resolved.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think an 0-17 season is no longer in the cards currently. With Burrow in the division there’s only so much you can do, but he’s out for the first game so you know I’m gonna say anything is possible.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Chubb, Peoples-Jones, Watson.

Will they make the playoffs?

God, I f–king hope so.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m not even gonna make a prediction here because it’s always the worst game of the season (unless Cleveland wins).

Jerry Cantrell, Alice in Chains

Seattle Seahawks

(Credit: Michael Fabiano)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m really looking forward to the season. Last year was a surprise in a nice way, but I’ve learned to trust Schneider, Carroll and co. I think they win 9-10 games and have a real strong shot to be a playoff team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I just love football. Good season, bad season, I’m always in. I’m looking forward to four months of football.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I like that Bobby Wagner is back. It’s great for the young guys and great for Bobby to close it out as a Seahawk. I really like Charbonnet to pair with Walker, and I’m really excited about Smith-Njigba to see how that three-headed monster with D.K. and Lockett looks.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

11 wins and 7 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Smith-Njigba and Charbonnet are two exciting young pieces on offense. .

Will they make the playoffs?

YES.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles vs. Bengals.

Butch Vig, Garbage

Green Bay Packers

(Credit: Courtesy of Butch Vig)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With “He who shall not be named” going to the Jets, this is going to be the start of a new era for the Pack, and there will certainly be some growing pains. It’s Jordan “Love Gun’s” time to shine, and if he is the heir apparent at QB we will soon find out!

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Vikings are the favorite in the NFC North, but I feel like the division is pretty wide open. I just put a small wager on the Pack to win the NFC North. But trust me, it’s a small wager!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Rookie OLB Lukas Van Ness has looked good in preseason, as has TE Luke Musgrave, who with his speed and hands could develop into a Travis Kelce-type player.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Packers are second in NFC North with a 9-8 record. The floor? Could be low, can’t think about that.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Love Gun!

Why?

He sat on the bench behind “He who shall not be named” for 3 seasons, I’m sure he learned a lot from the MVP. I know he has the physical talent, and hopefully, the mental fortitude to become their franchise QB.

Will they make the playoffs?

No, they will be right on the cusp, but there are too many good teams in the NFC, I think a Wild Card team will need to go 10-7.

What’s your record prediction?

9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bengals vs. 49ers, with San Fran taking home the Lombardi trophy 31-30.

E-40

San Francisco 49ers

E-40 (Credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I expect the 49ers to be Super Bowl contenders.



What are your reasonable hopes?

Nothing short of a Super Bowl. If we didn’t have so many freak injuries to all of our quarterbacks last year, we would’ve been playing against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Now that we have Brock Purdy back and healthy, I’m still expecting another great run.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I was a little surprised about the Trey Lance trade because I felt he would’ve been a strong backup option after last year’s injuries. But I have full trust in our front office. They always focus on having the right roster depth needed to compete at the highest level.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is Super Bowl champs!



Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m most excited about Brock Purdy because last year he didn’t get to play the whole season like we wanted him to. He was spectacular last season coming off the bench and now he’ll have a full year of experience under his belt entering this year as a starter. I think he can be a Pro Bowl-level quarterback and I’m excited to see him and Christian McCaffrey torch some defenses.



Will they make the playoffs?

Of course.



What’s your record prediction?

I’m predicting a 14-3 regular season record and we’ll win the NFC West again.



What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m predicting the 49ers vs. Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl and that we’ll win 37-27.

Zach Lind, Jimmy Eat World

Arizona Cardinals

Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World (Credit: Courtesy of Zach Lind)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Cardinals are not favored in any of their 17 games so needless to say it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. But that’s OK because this team is rebuilding/recuperating from the Steve Keim era. It’s gonna take some time but I’m feeling much better about our new GM Ossenfort.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes among Cardinals fans can differ wildly depending on perspective. I’m hoping, regardless of what the record ends up being, that Cardinal fans can have a renewed sense of confidence in our coaching staff and front office. The roster is thin but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a sense of the culture and scheme moving forward.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We really didn’t do much in free agency but I really like our incoming draft class, especially Michael Wilson, WR from Stanford.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling for the Cards is six wins. A realistic floor is 0-17.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Kyler Murray. The outcome of this season will all come down to how Kyler comes back from his knee injury. His performance, good or bad, will determine so much of what this team does moving forward.

Will they make the playoffs?

Definitely not.

What’s your record prediction?

3-14.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Niners vs. Jets with Niners winning.

DMC

Pittsburgh Steelers

DMC with Steelers cap from Jerome Bettis (Credit: Courtesy of DMC)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s going to be a great and interesting season. Teams have a lot to prove. Many of them have to make up for dropping the ball ( no pun intended) last season. Other franchises need to step up because they have a lot of potential.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I believe the Steelers will return to a consistent playoff team.

We have all the ingredients and capabilities. We just have to play together and with enthusiasm and that Steelers intensity.

Steeler intensity is our power!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We are an amazing franchise.

Nothing average about us.

The players we bring into the Steeler Universe we believe they have the talent and ability.

They just need to believe it more than us.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is Super Bowl of course!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

KP…Kenny Pickett could be Kenny Kool Kalm and Kollected for us!

As he displayed in the preseason.

He’s very precise.

So he doesn’t need to rush overthink or overdo!

Playoffs and getting the wins is a must in order to get to the grand finale!

It’s KP for me!

He can be the man!

He’s maturing and recognizing what it is to lead The Steel City Committee!

KP can be the QB to add to the Steeler legacy!

Kenny Pickett! See our QB get wicked!!!!

(drop the hard drums in!!!)

Will they make the playoffs?/ What’s your record prediction?

I see us in the playoffs! 10-7 in the mix or 11-6 all the way live!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Steelers vs. Eagles in the Super Bowl!

Bret Michaels, Poison

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bret Michaels waving the Terrible Towel (Credit: Morgan Nicholson)

After watching the Steelers in the preseason, my prognosis stands firm they are playing with an unbelievably renewed energy, passion and fire, and I feel strongly we will be in the playoffs. My oldest daughter, Raine Michaels, now an ESPN + sideline sports commentator, wants to add, “Here we go Steelers, here we go!”

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, I feel that everyone knows I am a believer and that the only reasonable hopes and expectations I have are to be in the Super Bowl at the end of the season.

Our picks in the draft and acquisitions during the off-season are strong, and Mike Tomlin is a great coach. The Rooneys are friends and the organization knows what it’s doing. They have a winning pedigree and choose correctly. But inevitably it all comes down to chemistry and results from the picks.

As a kid who grew up in Butler, Pa. as the son of a veteran and a family that worked at Armco Steel, we only had one expectation, and that was that the ceiling going into every game as if it’s a battle, and if you fight to win every battle, you win the war.

Although I believe in every player my eye will be on Kenny, his leadership and warrior spirit to take the Steelers to the playoffs. I always say it takes a village, but I think that Kenny is who I keep my eye on because he will set the tone and as a great leader, you also have to learn and listen and then put all that into action. But I will end with this: It takes an entire team coaches, players, front office and the fans.

After watching the preseason, I truly feel the Steelers will be in the playoffs. Trust me there is no football fan out there that wants their team to have a mediocre season.

Again as a believer of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a kid who grew up in a small steel town, Butler, Pa, and later, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the only prediction for their win-loss record this year is “win” lol.

I’m going old-school, throwing it back to the mid-’70s. I want to see an old-school Pittsburgh Steelers versus Dallas Cowboys knockdown drag-out smashmouth football game, with Bret Michaels playing the halftime. I will bring big hits, big pyros and a mega party. I’m just saying…

Robert Ortiz, Escape The Fate

San Francisco 49ers

Robert Ortiz and his father (Credit: R. Ortiz)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s incredibly challenging to predict. Our third-string quarterback who was a rookie and the last pick in the draft took us to the NFC Championship but then got his elbow decimated. Who knows what Trey Lance is [Editor’s note: Lance was traded to Dallas after we spoke with Ortiz].. and is Sam Darnold actually good but was in terrible situations. One thing is for certain, The Niners have one of the elite rosters in the league with a genius coach who can maximize everyone’s skillsets. If Brock Purdy is 75% of what he was last year, a Super Bowl championship is the ceiling. But there are too many unknowns at the most important position to truly make a prediction. But I say we go to the Super Bowl.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Super Bowl champions is absolutely reasonable.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I don’t know much about the rookies, but there were a few key losses that were replaced by pretty much equal-level guys. Jimmy G is the only true big-name player that left, Sam Darnold as a backup or third-string option is a great insurance policy if Brock gets hurt. I think everyone else is pretty much keeping the talent level relative.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is again, Super Bowl champions. Solid QB play is the only X factor. but when you have your running back playing as the fifth-string QB in the championship game, you can only do so much. The entire team is the best overall everything in the sport. So it really comes does come down to the QB. Brock Purdy is an elite-level player, but was it an anomaly or the beginning of a great career. the floor is all three QBs get hurt and the season goes south fast.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m getting redundant, but it’s the quarterbacks. but if there’s someone else besides that, Javon Hargrave, who is coming over from the Eagles. I see him being able to steal some of the spotlight from Nick Bosa on the defensive side of the ball. If he can do that or even just play well, teams won’t even have a chance.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think so. There is too much talent on the field and calling plays in a decent division in a conference where they’re clearly amongst the best. Rams are still lost, Cardinals are in shambles, Seattle probably overperformed last year. there isn’t much standing in their way.

What’s your record prediction?

I do think there will be a defensive adjustment period with a new coordinator and injuries are always a factor. based on last year’s teams, the schedule is a little tough. I think 12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

49ers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wesley Schultz, The Lumineers

New York Giants

Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers (Credit: Courtesy of Wesley Schultz)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Giants have found themselves a real coach in Daboll and a great GM in Joe Schoen. I think a lot of people have the Giants winning less games than last year because they may have overachieved. I think last year was much more of a discovery of the potential of Daniel Jones and Saquon, when they’re well-coached.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m hoping they can sneak into the playoffs via a wildcard spot – because I think the Eagles roster is wayyyy too stacked.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think Waller has the potential to be huge, similar to when the Giants signed Plaxico from the Steelers. At the time, Plax’s had broken his hand the previous season and hadn’t been open about it, and the Giants somehow got an insane talent at a low trade cost. This time around I think the Giants got a steal once again, assuming Waller remains healthy and can stay on the field. I also think the team goes where Saquon goes, and so if he can work out a better deal long-term and also stay healthy – big things ahead.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is probably going deep into the playoffs – and the floor is missing them because of a highly competitive division. In addition to Saquon, the team’s record will heavily depend on if Daniel Jones continues to make his leap forward into hopefully justifying being the sixth overall pick along with his contract.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Daniel Jones. He made a rag-tag group of receivers look really good, without a true No. 1 (and poss No. 2). Now with a few weapons and a hopefully improving o-line, hopefully Daboll can continue to maximize his potential.

Will they make the playoffs?

Hope so but it’ll be tough.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs vs. Eagles again. I think the Chiefs win again, although Hurts is hard not to root for (and that’s saying something as a Giants fan), Mahomes is just insane.

Brann Dailor, Mastodon

Buffalo Bills

Brann Dailor of Mastodon (Credit: Courtesy of Brann Dailor)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Bills’ Super Bowl window is wide open. They got better at almost every position, added more weapons for Josh Allen, All-Pro safety duo Poyer and Hyde back together. Von Miller coming back, Tre White returning to his former self! If they can stay relatively healthy I think this team is more than capable of winning the whole thing.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m hoping for an entertaining season filled with the ultimate joy and elation from touchdowns, field goals, sacks, interceptions and first downs resulting in high fives, belly bumps, broken tables and crushed cans of Genesee cream ale. Coupled with extreme feelings of stress, anxiety and anger while chewing fingernails and screaming obscenities at my television. Ultimately resulting in a Superbowl win and parade through the beautiful streets of Buffalo.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m extremely excited about what the Bills did in the draft and free agency. Bringing in Damien Harris at RB is an upgrade, Sherfield and Harty to round out the WR room, DE Leonard Floyd just to name a few. Plus our first-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid will finally give us the opportunity to run some two TE sets and second-rounder Ocyrus Torrence to shore up our o-line. Making an already very talented team even better.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a Super Bowl win. The floor would be all the doomsday scenarios like losing several players including our quarterback to injury. That’s the NFL though, you do what you can to protect your players and try to have enough depth on your roster to be able to play and win without key players at different points within the season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m going with RB James Cook. I think he is primed and ready to break out in his second season. He really started to find his game three-quarters of the way through last season so I’m really looking forward to seeing the Bills have a true RB1 and take some of the pressure off of Josh Allen. Having your QB as your leading rusher just isn’t sustainable for the long haul.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely!

What’s your record prediction?

17-0 if I don’t say that before the first snap of the season, am I really a fan? Ha!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Bills win!! Please Mr. Football God! I’m begging you!

Jacoby Shaddix, Papa Roach

San Francisco 49ers

Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach (Credit: Victor Aquino / 49ers)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I believe the 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl again. I think we have what it takes her to be NFL champions. I think we have depth at the quarterback position again, and we are strong all over the field.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I mean I already said, it we are headed to the Super Bowl and we have what it takes to be champions.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think the best acquisition this year was signing Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle. Our defense is already strong and adding him into the fold makes us one of the best defenses in the NFL hands-down. He is a menace.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is out of plaster, so we gonna bust right through that s–t and take it right to the top. Hahhahahaha I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for a dad joke.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Deebo Samuel. He’s just so dang exciting to watch play the game of football. He’s the type of guy that pulls off some clutch plays. He’s got the heart and the talent and is loved dearly by the fans.

Will they make the playoffs?

Most definitely we will make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

We are going to hunt down this NFL championship one game at a time. We’re gonna have a couple of losses but that won’t matter when we’re hoisting up that VINCE LOMBARDI trophy!!!!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

FORTY NINERS VS. Chiefs. 49ers win. That’s just how it’s going to go. BANG BANG NINER GANG! All jokes aside I truly believe we have what it takes to be NFL champions.

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi

Jacksonville Jaguars

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi and family (Credit: Courtesy of Derek Trucks)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I have been a fan from year one and I haven’t felt as much excitement for this team since the beginning. There is a sense that we are going to be good and good for a while. If they can rally from four games back to win the division and from down 27-0 in a playoff game, then they can do anything. Head coach Doug Pederson is a calming influence and an excellent play-caller, and the improving play and leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes this team a perennial contender. The schedule this year really sets up well: the Chiefs have to come to JAX in the September heat, the Bills game is in London instead of Buffalo, the Bengals come here on a Monday Night, and the Ravens on a Sunday night. If the Jags go 3-1 in those games, then they should be the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs, and the scene for those playoff games here would be unparalleled.

What are your reasonable hopes?

All the other teams in the AFC South are rebuilding in one way or another. The Colts and Texans both have new quarterbacks. By the time the Jags play the Titans, they might also have a new quarterback and their running back Derrick Henry isn’t getting any younger. With Trevor Lawrence and these weapons, the Jags could score 30 points per game, win the AFC South and be in the conversation for the top seed in the AFC.

What do you think of your team’s acquisitions?

They traded for wide receiver Calvin Ridley when he was suspended last year, and you can hear in interviews his pure excitement to be back and with an offense like this. He’s looked great in training camp and the preseason games. They have a rookie right tackle Anton Harrison whom they picked in the first round that will start, and a couple other draft picks, tight end Brenton Strange and running back Tank Bigsby should contribute early. They also signed JP Shadrick and Skip Richardson to the practice squad and they might be a late-season call-up and contribute on special teams.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Jaguars have no ceiling this year. If the front-line players stay healthy, this could be a Super Bowl team, and should be in contention for years to come. The floor? I still think they are hosting a playoff game as the division champions, even if they fall short of the No. 1 seed.

Who is your player to watch this year?

Ridley. He was a first-round draft pick by the Falcons for a reason, and I think we are about to find out why. Plus, if they cover him, then it opens up receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, plus tight end Evan Engram… Then if you cover all that, they can run the ball with Travis Etienne Jr and Tank Bigsby.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, as division champs with home-field advantage.

What’s your record prediction?

14-3!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup, who wins?

Jaguars vs. Eagles. Coach Pederson vs. his old team that he won a Super Bowl with. Jags win it in Vegas. It will be a serious party in Jacksonville!!

Soup, Jurassic 5/Fullee Love

Dallas Cowboys

(Credit: Courtesy of Soup)

My pick will ALWAYS be the Cowboys!!

And with the 5th hardest schedule this season, I’ve prepared myself for…… (look) I’m more excited about this defense and certain players I want to see shine, Parsons, Gilmore, Diggs, Pollard, Cooks and CeeDee. So I’m watching (not predicting) 30 years of being wrong, I’ve paid enough.

Now with that being said, we still have TWO very questionable wrenches thrown in the mix..McCarthy and Dak!! I’m not convinced that Mike’s play calling will help Dak if it leaves the ball in his hands, Dak is playing for new money so I’m hoping that lights a fire. But let’s make this clear, TREY LANCE AIN’T TAKING DAK’S SPOT !! (stop it) a former No. 3 pick and all we had to give up was a $50 gift card from Costco (it was a no-brainer).

We’re making the playoffs, I see a 10-11 win season and I’m hoping we can stay healthy more than not. DEM BOYS !!!

Raw Poetic

Philadelphia Eagles

(Credit: Courtesy of Raw Poetic)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl. I think it will be an Eagles/ Chiefs rematch. Eagles win.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope the Eagles make it through the season with no injuries. I’m also hoping to see more success from the young African-American quarterbacks.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well, we lost a lot and gained a lot. I love the Philly dogs. We’ve drafted five defensive starters from the Georgia Bulldogs, the last two undefeated championship teams. We lost Miles Sanders at running back but gained Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift for less money. So I like their moves. Howie Roseman is the best GM in football.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Coming off a close Super Bowl loss, the ceiling is Super Bowl win. The floor is anything less. Super Bowl or bust.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Nakobe Dean. Second year linebacker from Georgia. Didn’t get much playing time last year, but he’s going to be called on to be the heart of the defense this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, without a doubt. It’s just a matter of staying healthy that will determine how far we go. But that’s every team.

What’s your record prediction?

14-3. We are better than the competition.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

Eagles – Chiefs. Eagles win 35-17! #FlyEaglesFly



Benny Horowitz, Gaslight Anthem

New York Giants

Benny Horowitz (Credit: Courtesy of Benny Horowitz)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think we’ve seen a cap on the NFL’s downfield passing revolution, and a new era of versatile short yardage backs and TEs start to emerge, changing the conversation on offensive productivity and team building. The Giants could potentially lead the way with addition of Darren Waller, Barkley being top 3, if not the best RB, out of the backfield, a WR room full of speedy slots and a mobile QB in Jones, who prefers game management to big chances.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I scoff in the face of Giants’ regression talks. It’s essentially the same unit that made the playoffs and took a big game last season. With key players in their ascension, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, and a few strong acquisitions…health permitting, I think we have a solid wildcard team with a chance at a run.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

For a team still waiting for a WR to take the No. 1 helm, the addition of Darren Waller for loose parts is huge. The big variable is, obviously, how many games he’ll play. But with preseason indication and the look of the offense, he’s primed to be a huge part of the Giants’ scheme. On the defensive side, even though, admittedly, secondary is still a weakness, the draft picks of Deonte Banks and sixth-round steal Tre Hawkins look to be home runs making the future look brighter there. They overpaid for Bobby Okereke, but, he solidifies LB core behind a premier DL.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It’s the NFL, the floor is always someone breaking a leg and a season going down the tubes. My optimism for the NYG this season actually scares me, as, my low-expectation years often bear more fruit than my hopeful ones.

Ceiling is a playoff birth topped off around an NFC championship game.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Since I’m a drummer, and liken myself to a defensive-minded catcher in baseball, a rebounding power forward in hoops…and of course, an offensive lineman for football, i’d like to highlight Andrew Thomas. The unsung glue to the Giants offense who looks to anchor a young line, yet again. Guy never makes mistakes, is a model of consistency and is the coach on the field for his unit. Big time player. Also, look for Thibodeaux to make some Pro Bowl-style noise.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs. Niners, the Bills push through. NY’s only actual football team takes it (wink wink).

Joey Belladonna, Anthrax

Minnesota Vikings

(Credit: Courtesy of Joey Belladonna)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Prognosis of the season, looking good, I feel we have a great chance of winning the division again this year to start off.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I have plenty of new players that will offer a lot of promising achievements going forward this year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Let’s just say we have a high ceiling as always.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Number 18 going to have a great year.

Will they make the playoffs?

We will make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

Hoping for only a couple of losses at best.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

Vikings vs. Chiefs.

Cody Tate, Whiskey Myers

Dallas Cowboys

Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers and Kaime Stroot (host of the Cowboys/Miller Lite pregame show) and Cody Tate (Credit: Courtesy of Cody Tate)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Our defense is going to carry the team, which as a Cowboys fan, feels strange to say. We have one of the toughest schedules in the league this year so that scares me a little, but as they say, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Being Cowboys fans and reasonably predicting a season rarely go together, so I’m going to keep that going. Super Bowl WIN!!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m excited to see if the speed of Brandin Cooks can open things up in the middle for Lamb (Boomer Sooner) and our TE group. Having Stephon Gilmore on the other side of Diggs is huge. There’s nowhere to throw the ball and our pass rush is going to eat that up. If we hit on a couple of our draft picks then we’re in great shape.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl or bust!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Easy, Micah Parsons! Why, you ask? Because he’s Micah Parsons, and I’m sure he’s pretty pissed about not getting a 99 rating on Madden.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4, split with the Eagles, win both games against the Giants and whatever they’re called now.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cowboys vs. Chiefs, and you already know by now I’m picking the Cowboys.

Ryan Williams, New Monarch /ex-Red Sun Rising

Cleveland Browns

(Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Willaims)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

If the Browns don’t go undefeated and win the Super Bowl. Big if lol. I think we will see a lot of similarities to last season. I think the AFC will have Buffalo, Kansas City, and Cincinnati leading the pack. Interested to see how the Jets will be? Jacksonville may also surprise everyone. NFC, of course, Eagles and 49ers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is that the Browns win a playoff game!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think the Browns’ defense is looking strong. They put a lot of focus on wide receivers. Hopefully, Deshaun Watson will be able to gel with these new guys. I think they will be a great addition to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. I also hope Deshaun Watson is able to lead the team.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a Super Bowl win. I don’t think the floor will be a losing record, but I do think it’s maybe not making the playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

For me, it’s always Nick Chubb. I think he’s the best running back in the NFL. He’s always my first grab in Fantasy. He is so consistent and so hard to tackle. Also, if you’re going to watch the Browns game. You gotta watch out for Myles Garrett. He is leading our defense. I think he’s going to lead the league in sacks this year. He’s the man.

Will they make the playoffs?

Definitely.

What’s your record prediction?

At least 10 wins. I’m going to say 13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

If the Browns don’t get there. Bills vs. 49ers. Buffalo for the win!

Christopher Pappas, Elle Belle

New England Patriots

(Courtesy of Christopher Pappas)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We’re gonna see what Mac Jones is really made of. I’m not a Baileyver (™ I just made that phrase up now) by any means, but I do think the QB seat is hotter than most fans think. If Mac can rise to the occasion and flourish in Bill O’Brien’s offense then we have a shot at a great season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

We’re Boston fans, we don’t do reasonable hopes. Super Bowl or bust.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think Belichick gets a lot of flack for his offseason moves because they’re not that exciting. The big question was whether or not we’d get DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins is an amazing talent, I think other teams generally overvalue WRs. Sorry for the hot take. *airhorn sound*

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The narrative is starting to build that Brady covered up a lot of Belichick’s weaknesses but I disagree. While a duo like Belichick / Brady is once in a generation, I still think the sky is the limit. And the end of last year’s Raiders game showed us there’s no floor either.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m excited to see our new CB Christian Gonzalez. I love defense games (I actually loved the Rams/Pats Super Bowl) and if you believe the hype, he’s going to be a great addition to an already stout defense.

Will they make the playoffs?

Of course.

What’s your record prediction?

What fun is a prediction if you don’t go big: 14-3. We lose to the Raiders, K.C., and drop both to the Bills. But then we beat them in the playoffs. It’s gonna be awesome.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Can’t stop now! Pats / Eagles rematch. Mac puts up 550 yards and 4 touchdowns, beating Brady’s record. Boston media in shambles. Belichick spikes the Lombardi.

Rome Ramirez, Sublime With Rome

Chicago Bears

Rome Ramirez (Credit: Courtesy of Rome Ramirez)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Justin Fields is gonna be a top-tier Quarterback. Bears will improve their Yards After Catch numbers and will end the season with a winning record. DJ Moore will shake up the opponents’ defense opening up opportunities for wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Bears establish an offensive chemistry utilizing a scheme similar to the Shanahans in San Francisco, they not only finish out the season with a winning record but win their division getting them a spot in the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Wide receiver DJ Moore is a beast! and a good pick for the team. It will be good to see Justin Fields have a number 1 receiver to pass to. And with the addition of Nate Davis at right guard and Darnell Wright at right tackle I expect Justin Fields to not be under as much pressure which hopefully opens up the playbook, allowing him more time to work through his progressions and not have to rely on scrambling for yards.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: Bears make a run in the playoffs and Justin Fields becomes a league MVP candidate.

Floor: The Bears fail to establish an offensive chemistry and the defense continues to disappoint resulting in the opponents gaining a lead in points making it too difficult for the Bears to come back.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Quarterback Justin Fields! A projected improvement to the offensive line will allow Justin Fields more time to work through his progressions and find the open receiver without being forced to create plays using his rushing capability.

Will they make the playoffs?

If the additions to the offense do what we hope they do and the defense makes a sizable improvement from last year, the Bears will make the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook which could lead to the NFC North division being up for grabs.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7 (10 wins and 7 losses) If the Bears can start the season 3-1 with their only potential loss being to the Chiefs they have a good chance of building off of the momentum. I predict. Close games against division rivalries (Packers, Lions, Vikings) but if they can pull off the wins by establishing offensive chemistry and tightening up their defense they have a good chance at going 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Chiefs vs. 49ers – Chiefs win it again. The Chiefs have an undoubtedly talented offense and although their defense struggled in the red zone and against 1st down running plays their rookie players now have a year under their belt to have improved in the fields that they were underperforming.



The 49ers have proved themselves to be a team that doesn’t require a star quarterback due to their play calling, an outstanding defense, and as long as their players remain healthy (more specifically Brock Purdy) they have a great chance at getting that ring!

Alex Gaskarth, All Time Low

Baltimore Ravens

Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low (Credit: Ashley Osborn)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Ravens are entering an exciting new offensive chapter with Todd Monken taking over as coordinator. I expect this to be a very good thing for the Ravens, but I reckon there may be some growing pains as key players learn the new scheme and build chemistry. Nevertheless, the Ravens are built to win now and I see them putting up double-digits in that column while getting back to being a flashy, exciting offensive powerhouse. The Ravens made some great moves at WR in the offseason, but don’t sleep on the run game! We’ve only had a chance to see flashes of Dobbins’ greatness, but if he can stay on the field consistently, he’s going to give opposing defenses fits.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Ever the optimist when it comes to my Ravens — I’m hoping for a solid playoff run, but this squad could take it all the way this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Ravens offense has lost a bit of steam over the last couple of years, with a coordinator who seemed maybe too stubborn to adjust his scheme, and despite that, the team remained fairly competitive. It’s been encouraging to see the front office lean hard into acquiring a number of exciting players to put around Lamar Jackson in this new system; OBJ, Nelson Agholor, drafting Zay Flowers. Taking some of the pressure off of obvious favored targets like Mark Andrews will help make this team less predictable week in and week out.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I say it every year, but the sky is the limit for this team. However, there are some glaring depth issues at key positions, especially in the secondary. The Ravens have been plagued by the injury bug for the last few seasons, and I’m praying to the football gods that we don’t see a repeat of that this year. If the Ravens can stay healthy, this will be an exciting season.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

On the defensive side, I believe Kyle Hamilton is going to emerge as an extremely dominant safety. He made some obvious rookie mistakes last year but has shown flashes of being a truly great player. He’s been tearing it up in training camp going into this season and I think he’s going to make some impact plays that will turn the tide of games.

Will they make the playoffs?

The AFC North is always a tough division and it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge as the dominant team within that hierarchy, but I do believe the Ravens are built to make a run this season, as long as they can stay healthy December into January.

What’s your record prediction?

The Ravens will go 12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I won’t bet against my team, so I’m taking the Ravens over the Niners in a repeat of the 2012-2013 Super Bowl, but this time with way fewer mid-game blackouts.

David Cook

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and David Cook (Credit: Bill Althaus/The Examiner)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Chiefs are set up nicely for a return run to the Super Bowl, pending how a few things shake out.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes are a playoff run for sure.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

KC didn’t do anything earth-shattering on the free agent front. I like most of the draft picks. I think that their ability to lift the Lombardi again is going to fall on how the younger players progress throughout the season, akin to how the team did it last year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a Super Bowl repeat. The floor is an injury-riddled 10-7 record.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Chris Jones. The contract dispute has been unexpectedly messy. He’s missed the entire offseason program and has threatened to sit out through week 8. Without him in the lineup, that two-month stretch could derail the whole plan this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

I feel confident in saying yes.

What’s your record prediction?

I’ll go with 12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

There’s some cleanup to do on KC’s side, but I’ll say Chiefs/49ers, with a Chiefs W.

Bear Rinehart, Needtobreathe

Tennessee Titans

What’s your prognosis for the season?

To be honest, it shouldn’t be hard to beat last year. To me, they were a lot closer than everyone gave them credit for. I’m hopeful that adding Hopkins as receiver will get the offense up to the level of our great defense.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think two playoff wins would be a great season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I feel like we are missing a receiver last year and Hopkins should be an awesome addition for Tannehill. We all know that Derek Henry will have a great year

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Hopefully the floor is making the playoffs. And the ceiling would be a deep run.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Hopkins. I really think Tannehill needs a weapon ever since A.J. Brown left.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

8-7

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles vs. Bills. Jalen Hurts gets it done.

Jeff Gorman, Illiterate Light

Baltimore Ravens

Jeff Gorman of Illiterate Light (Credit: Courtesy of Illiterate Light)



What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m still recovering from our first preseason loss in eight years…not sure how the boys are gonna recover.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Why hope reasonably? I’m a completely irrational hoper so it’s Super Bowl or bust for me this season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)

Does Lamar count as an acquisition? Kinda feels like it.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught that ball one-handed like a decade ago and has an impeccable sense of style so he definitely adds some swagger to the Ravens WR corps.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Dousing the Lombardi Trophy with Natty Bohs and crab dip is the dream; Lamar getting hurt is the nightmare.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Justin Tucker. The man has a rocket launcher for a leg and golden pipes for opera singing.

Will they make the playoffs?

Friggin’ better.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I know I said Super Bowl or bust for the Poe Birds earlier, but in an effort to reverse jinx myself, I’ll say the Bengals and Niners meet up for a 1989 sequel.

Tony Esposito, White Reaper

New York Giants

White Reaper (Credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Giants made some great moves over the summer and look to be on their way to greatly improving.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s reasonable to hope for finishing in second place in the NFC East.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Darren Waller seems to be getting along with Daniel Jones and we’ll see what happens with Isaiah Simmons. I think it was a fairly exciting offseason for Giants fans.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling I think is maybe the divisional round of the playoffs, and I think the floor would be somewhere around 7-10.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

I’m hoping Jalin Hyatt gets a lot of reps. We need someone at WR to be “the guy.” Also, Daniel Bellinger could benefit from having Waller as a mentor, so I’m excited to see how he’s gotten better since last year.

Will they make the playoffs?

I would say absolutely yes if it weren’t for the Eagles and Cowboys in our division. I still think there’s a really good chance though.

What’s your record prediction?

I think they can go 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

If the Giants don’t make it, I’d love to see the Bengals beat the Chiefs to win it all.

Brian Whelan

Los Angeles Rams

(Credit: Carl Pocket)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Obviously a rebuilding year for the Rams after they sold the farm to compete for, and win, a Super Bowl. However, if they can keep Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald healthy and get a little lucky with some of their young linemen they can compete in the NFC.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s reasonable to go 5-3 in the NFC West. Arizona is struggling and I think it’s reasonable to split the series with Seattle and San Francisco. I think it is reasonable that Cooper Kupp (with a healthy QB) can lead all WRs in yards and catches.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We didn’t add a single marquee name on either side of the ball – in fact, we let a lot of players go because of our salary cap situation. We are relying, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, on a bunch of really young and inexperienced guys – so it’s safe to say that is a concern. But even Aaron Donald was a rookie once, and as I mentioned, if we get lucky with a couple of these young guys we’ll be alright.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling to me would be winning 10 games, the floor would be winning five games like we did last season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Cam Akers. Last season he went from being “the guy” in training camp, to asking for a trade, to being one of the best RBs down the stretch, so anything is possible. They need help on offense with only one great WR and a pretty good TE, so there’s room for Akers to explode.

Will they make the playoffs?

Things would have to break their way against Cincinnati, Philadelphia and also Seattle and SF. The Rams’ schedule is very tough, and unfortunately, I think the playoffs are unlikely. It kills me as a fan, but for Spin magazine I must be honest.

What’s your record prediction?

8-9.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think it will be Kansas City again and probably San Francisco.

Dale Hollow Tennessee Titans (Credit: Marley Davis)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Got off to a GREAT start with the viral schedule reveal with the DOPES on Broadway. Then the great Ran Carthon go to WORK on bringing in some STUDS – the big dawg Pete Skoronski via the draft and D-Hop in free agency to name a few. Probably the end of the Tannehill era, and Levis (the quarterback, not the pants) and Willis will get some starts at the season’s end. Jeffrey Simmons, Denico Autry and Kevin Byard continue to be some of the MOST underrated defensive players in the league. Derrick Henry is gonna do Derrick Henry things, but how does the league look at RBs moving forward?? Does Amy Adams-Strunk say blow it up before the new stadium is done?? Tune in this season for Titans Football!!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Would love to win the AFC South. Titans have GREAT gambling odds (+350 at Yourstruly’s last glance on Draftkings) so all y’all degenerates better throw some money down on the Tits! But if you lose all your cash, you didn’t hear it from Yourstruly. Outside of that, AFC is an impenetrable wall of better teams, so unless Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Stefan Diggs, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and a few others are out for the season, Yours truly thinks division is all we’re gonna get.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Splashy! Unfortunately, Tennessee tends to be the last place great WRs’ careers fizzle out (Randy Moss, Julio Jones, Andre Jonathon, Eric Moulds), so hopefully D-Hop breaks the curse!!! Love the rookie class – Peter Skoronski is the next Christopher Allen Jr.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – AFC championship.

Floor – Amy Adams-Strunk BLOWS IT UP.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

PETER SKORONSKI. NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR OUR INTERIOR LINEMEN. TREYLON BURKS BREAKOUT YEAR. KEVIN BYARD, JEFFREY SIMMONS, RYAN STONEHOUSE ALL-PRO.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. Win division. First round bye (fingers crossed!).

What’s your record prediction?

10-7 (meh, but it’s the AFC South y’all).

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

49ers vs. Bills. 49ers win 35-28.

Reason

Los Angeles Rams

(Credit: Courtesy of Reason)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Rams will unfortunately suck this year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope we suck enough to get the number 1 pick in the draft and draft Caleb Williams.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We didn’t get anybody over the off-season and we’re old.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Our ceiling is the draft.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Players to watch this year are Bryce Young in Carolina and Caleb Williams at USC. Because Bryce Young is a monster and highly underrated even though he was drafted so high. Watch Caleb if he goes to the Rams, if he doesn’t don’t watch ’em.

Will they make the playoffs?

We [Rams] will not make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

Whatever will get us the No. 1 pick.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles back in the Super Bowl against the Jets. Eagles win and Black QBs continue to dominate!

Nick Norton

Los Angeles Chargers

(Credit: Courtesy of Nick Norton)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think a 9 or 10-win season makes sense. We’ve always had coaches who seem to shrink under pressure and go conservative at the worst possible times. Brandon Staley is finally a coach who isn’t afraid to go for it on 4th and 2 from midfield. The offense should improve with Kellen Moore at OC—a faster pace of play and pushing the ball down the field more should leverage Justin Herbert’s strengths. With a focus on the draft rather than big free-agent signings, the team is hoping for increased athleticism, but I still worry about the defense. They can’t stop the run and they didn’t do much to solve for this in the off-season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Making the playoffs and maybe winning a game or two in the playoffs. Herbert is approaching the end of his rookie contract, with a record-breaking extension set to take effect in a couple of years. As we’ve seen on other teams like the Seahawks with Russell Wilson, sometimes the window-to-compete slams shut once their ascendant QB’s massive contract starts to strangle the team’s ability to add or retain other talented players. That leaves this season as a critical moment for Herbert to take another leap and firmly plant himself in the MVP discussion, or at least the top-tier of NFL QBs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Not a splashy off-season in terms of free agents. Quentin Johnston from TCU will help at WR—the Bolts currently lack top-end speed, especially when Allen or Williams gets hurt (which is often), and Johnston has this in spades. Kellen Moore is the biggest acquisition though. He always had the Cowboys around the top in the league in pace of play. It will be nice to not have Herbert throwing so many short dump-off passes given he has arguably the biggest arm in the league. Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley bring some depth to the defensive side of the ball, and we got Eric Kendricks, but I am worried it’s not enough to address people leaving in free agency—people ran all over us last year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Chargers lead the league in pace of play, Herbert goes nuclear and wins the MVP. The defense still sucks, but they score so much they win 12 games.

Do we really need to talk about a floor? One of my friends in college had a “just once before I die” Chargers shirt, re: bringing home rings. Herbert gets hurt (there were a couple of games last season where he looked like he was going to die on the field). Allen and Williams get hurt as per usual, Ekeler gets dinged up and sits out since they haven’t given him the security of a long-term deal. Bosa and Mack get hurt, which is also fairly likely. The offense tanks and the defense is as bad as expected. 4 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Justin Herbert, especially if he gets more chances for deep balls. Sleeper MVP candidate. I’m also excited to see what Quentin Johnston does.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yeah, we’ll probably limp in. Expect a new coaching staff in 2024 if that doesn’t happen with this roster.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.



What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m not holding out hope that this is the year for the Bolts. The Chiefs own this division and only a fluke can stop them from another Super Bowl appearance and victory. The Eagles have a farcical amount of competition in the NFC, with their top competition either facing serious QB issues (49ers) or not having demonstrated themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders (Cowboys, Lions). I’d love to pick any other matchup, but it’s got to be Chiefs over Eagles in a rematch. I like watching the Eagles though, so maybe they’ll do me a favor and surprise us. In any case, KC 27, Philly 23.

Shannon Larkin, Godsmack

Las Vegas Raiders

Shannon Larkin (Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Larkin)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, it’s still a bit early for a season prognosis but at week 3 of preseason, Raider Nation is feeling pretty good. The defense knows it has to level up this year and Big Maxx is inspiring.



What are your reasonable hopes?

Like every year, my hope as a Raider fan is to Just Win, Baby! Super Bowl!! Is that unreasonable?



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We all know Garoppolo is a great QB and wins football games…but can we protect him? If he stays in, we can win. I think we drafted well, beefing up the defense (Wilson!) and a hotshot tight end in Mayer from the Fighting Irish.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

The worst case scenario is key injuries early and we only come out with six wins.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Josh Jacobs. He broke out last year and has done nothing but improve each year so I’m expecting his most beastly year yet.



Will they make the playoffs?

I feel if Garoppolo stays in and healthy, yes, playoffs.



What’s your record prediction?

I think we can win 10 games in the regular season.



What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’d love to see the Raiders play the Rams and win by four in a high-scoring game.

Rhett Miller, Old 97s

Dallas Cowboys

Rhett Miller of Old 97s (Credit: Courtesy of Rhett Miller)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Last year in my annual SPIN NFL nerd-out I predicted a Cowboys/Eagles battle for the division and that came to pass. My childhood/hometown team got the short end of that particular stick, and probably will find themselves looking up at the Eagles’ tail-feathers again this season. And honestly, I’m not counting out New York’s G-Men. Even so, I’m prognosticating Wild-Card City, sweetheart. And Dan Quinn’s fully-stocked Defense, and Prescott/Pollard/Lamb as modern-day “ triplets” should make for some entertaining football!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope the owner hands the GM job to Troy Aikman and the Cowboys develop a functional NFL front office, but as the old saying goes, “S–t in one hand and hope in the other and see which fills up first.” My reasonable hopes are for fewer picks thrown by Dak, and Pro-Bowl seasons for Pollard, Lamb, and my favorite Cowboy, Micah Parsons!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Trey Lance is an enigma that hopefully won’t need unwrapping this season. Brandin Cooks can still run a tight route despite being almost as old as I am. And rookie RB Deuce Vaughn is a big playmaker in a tiny package.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for the ‘Boys is a 14-3 season where it all comes together magically. This would require underperformance or injury to derail the Eagles and Giants.

The floor is our club is the victim of underperformance and/or injury and the season is an 8-9 snoozefest that’s over by Thanksgiving.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

As long as he continues to suit up for my hometown heroes, Micah Parsons will be my favorite player to watch. He’s unhinged in the best possible way.

Will they make the playoffs?

I believe! The Cowboys will make the playoffs as a Wild Card.

What’s your record prediction?

I’m calling it now, 13-4. One win behind the hated Eagles.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cowboys vs. Chiefs. The third Dallas NFL team vs. the second Dallas NFL team. [The first Dallas NFL franchise, my paternal grandfather’s Dallas Texans, folded midway through their only season in 1952 – look it up!] The result of the 2024 Super Bowl? Cowboys 42 – Chiefs 35 How ’bout them ‘Boys?!?

Tim “Ripper” Owens

Cleveland Browns

(Courtesy of Tim “Ripper” Owens)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Maybe 500. I look for them to have another normal Browns season and have a losing record!!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Well, I hope they have a winning season but with the Browns, you don’t get your hopes up.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well, we didn’t add any criminals to the team this year (at least I don’t think so). I think they did OK.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Oh, I don’t know. Maybe a little over 500 or as bad as five wins.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think Bell, I mean he did absolutely nothing last year and looked like a waste of a pick so you can’t get any worse, need good routes and good hands and I hope he is the one



Will they make the playoffs?

Not sure the coach is good enough to have them make the playoffs.



What’s your record prediction?

7-10.



What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I don’t even know. By the time it gets to it, I’ve lost interest haha.

Russ London, Roselit Bone

Seattle Seahawks

(Credit: Courtesy of Russ London)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Geno Smith experience continues to roll in 2023. Fully expect their three-headed monster of a WR room to shred a newly Jalen Ramsey-less NFC West. Their young pass rush will be surprisingly filthy and could easily top 50 sacks on the year. They already have the best defensive backfield in the NFL and we haven’t even seen top pick Devon Witherspoon play yet. The only thing better than the Hawks offense this season will be Saints RB Jamaal Williams being interviewed about anime.

What are your reasonable hopes?

A deep playoff run is totally in sight. Also, some top-shelf schadenfreude if the 49ers and Broncos miss the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Excited to see how they use Julian Love and Jaxon Smith Njigba. Both look excellent. Cautiously optimistic Dre’Mont Jones is a legit difference maker. Very very happy to see Bobby in blue and green again.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a Super Bowl victory, and the floor is 7 to 8 wins if the wheels fall off.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Definitely Jamal Adams. He’s coming off a super weird torn quad injury and he’s never fully delivered on his crazy high-ceiling potential. They’ve invested so much in him draft pick wise, but also restructured their defense to fit his human missile routine. A lot of John Schneider and Pete Carroll’s front office legacy hangs in the balance with his performance.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, barring Geno getting hurt for more than four weeks.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Seattle vs. Kansas City. The Hawks dethrone Mahomes and co. These two elite offenses meeting ends in a shootout, but the edge goes to Seattle for having the better defense.

Drew Rapier, Felicity

New England Patriots

(Credit: Courtesy of Drew Rapier)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m really excited for this year’s season, I think there has been so much movement across the league at quarterback that there is excitement in every single division. Being a Patriots fan, I’m not too sure how I feel but I’m always optimistic.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is 10 wins and hopefully, we can beat the Bills (at least 1 time) and make the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

There’s no one I’m too excited about – but getting Bill O’Brien back as offensive coordinator should be the biggest help for us to be honest!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling 11 wins and maybe we win a wildcard playoff game and the floor is eight wins and we miss playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

MAC JONES BAY-BAY (at least, please dear God, I hope so).

Will they make the playoffs?

ABSOLUTELY YES (but probably not).

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 33-28.

Jesse Sendejas, Days N’ Daze, Escape from the Zoo

Houston Texans

Jesse Sendejas and friends (Credit: Jesse Sendejas)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Six wins doesn’t seem unreasonable.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hoping the offense improves a bit with the rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud running the show. We shall see!!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We got two of the top three players from the college draft, which should be a bit of a boon, but adding a new coach, DeMeco Ryans, is key. He played for the Texans, so the familiarity is there, and he’s a players’ coach.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

8-9 would be cool. Floor I’ll go 4-13. We’re kind of rebuilding right now. There’s potential there, but outside our division, wins may be difficult to come by.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Wide receiver Tank Dell. He’s crazy fast and used to play for the University of Houston. Also, he’s 5’8″, 165 and his name is Tank. That’s sick.

Will they make the playoffs?

Not gonna get my hopes up this season, but ya never know!!

What’s your record prediction?

6-11. We’ve got some tough matchups, but with an improved offensive line and defense bet, we could clinch a few wins. Also!! I predict that my family will be cookin’ up some delicious BBQ out on the NRG Stadium lot. If ya see some folks in Days N Daze, Escape from the ZOO, or Doom Scroll shirts, pop over and grab some grub!!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Philly wins a high-scoring game.

Truett Heintzelman, Briscoe

Dallas Cowboys

(Credit: Courtesy of Truett Heintzelman)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Being a Dallas Cowboys fan in the last 20 years has been filled with shallow playoff runs and lots of disappointment. With that said, I’ve got very high expectations for this season as the team has an incredibly talented roster.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s very reasonable that the Cowboys make a strong playoff push. Would love to see them win the NFC East against a tough Eagles team as well.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Super excited about the Brandin Cooks trade. I think he adds a ton of value to our WR room and takes a ton of pressure off of CeeDee Lamb which is awesome. Also, a rock solid CB in Stephon Gilmore helps Trevon Diggs tremendously. Between those two and our re-signings, I’m pumped.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a Super Bowl victory and the floor is an early playoff exit – this team is far too talented for anything less.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tony Pollard.

Why?

He’s not much of a surprise to Cowboys fans but TP getting a majority of the snaps out of the backfield is huge. He’s dangerous in the run and pass game, and with a sturdy O-line he’s got the potential to be the best running back in the league.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely!

What’s your record prediction?

12-4

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cowboys vs. Bills and America’s Team gets it done.

Nate Young, Anberlin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nate Young (Credit: Courtesy of Nate Young)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think we’re gonna see a lot of new players rise to the occasion. Hoping for a lot of upsets. Like the Chiefs not winning a single game would be sick.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That Baker Mayfield doesn’t absolutely blow it. I think that’s reasonable.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

…. No comment. Haha just kidding. I think Baker is cool. Always liked him. But it’s gonna be tough coming off the three glory years with Brady. But I’m excited about our defense this season. We’re looking strong like ‘02.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is 10-7. The floor is 3-14.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

For us, I think Trask. If he gets a shot, I think he could be great. I also think Dalvin Cook is gonna have a legendary season. I’ve loved him since he played with FSU, but now on the Jets, I think we’ll be seeing something special.

Will they make the playoffs?

Nah. I mean, I always hope. But I’d be very very shocked.

What’s your record prediction?

6-11.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

As long as it’s not the Chiefs. But I think Buffalo goes all the way this year.

Joe Samba

New England Patriots

Joe Samba (Credit: Kyle Normandin)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

For the league, I think the Bills look very promising, and of course, my Patriots are fully stacked on the offensive side. Should be a fun year!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Obviously, my hopes would be that Jones and the Pats can prove some points this season and be playoff contenders. Growing up watching the Brady era, it’s been hard seeing them on the losing side. But I have faith in this new squad.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Patriots made some huge moves signing Ezekiel Elliott and JuJu! I’m excited to see what this offense will do.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Though Jones has the weapons this season, a downfall is Jones’ experience. He’s very emotional and lets that affect his game. But if he can stay focused and take advantage of the team he has around him, I think they’ll have a great season. The Patriots’ defense with the help of Judon will annihilate.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

For me, I’m excited to see Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. He’s got a lot to prove this season. And I think the Jets are due for a hero. I hope the Pats beat him though!

Will they make the playoffs?

I think the Jets have the best shot at the playoffs than they ever have in recent years. As for the Pats…I think they’ll clinch it this year.

What’s your record prediction?

I think they’ll go 11-6 regular season.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Man…I think the Chiefs could easily return.

Chiefs vs. 49ers.

Money is on the Chiefs.

Mikey Maddocks, Holdfast

New England Patriots

Mikey Maddocks (Credit: Courtesy of Mikey Maddocks)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Could be good, could be bad. The division is getting more and more difficult but I’m cautiously optimistic and think they will finish second place in the AFC East.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My hope is that the O-line finally sorts itself out, allowing Mac to step up. They’ve spent the last few years trying to develop this roster so now is the time to show it or rebuild again. The team has to stay healthy — injuries made last year so difficult.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Zeke is a fun addition and will be another tool to help Mac. Keion White looks like a great playmaking draft on defense. Douglas and Boutte are rookies but could be solid wide receivers. Overall, I’m happy with it.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Under Belichick, the ceiling is potentially limitless. The Super Bowl is unlikely, but maybe. He has a knack for finding the right people for the right position and making them shine. The floor is probably 5-6 wins because the division is stacked.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Mac Jones all the way. He’s got to prove that he is New England’s man for the future. However, he can’t perform if the O-line doesn’t straighten themselves out, so it’s on all of them to keep the team going.

Will they make the playoffs?

I don’t think playoffs are out of the question but it would require a couple of tricky wins. Never bet against Belichick — he always comes up with a way to surprise teams.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

49ers vs. Bills. Bills win.

Matt Sallee, Pentatonix

Baltimore Ravens

(Credit: Courtesy of Matt Sallee)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Major upgrade to the receiver room. Better than they have ever had in the history of the organization. One of the best tight ends in football. Solid offensive line and a Quarterback with a new contract, something to prove, and no excuses. Going to be a very good team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

If we’re healthy I think at the very least we win the division and take a stacked AFC North by storm.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

OBJ will be a stud for the Ravens if he stays healthy. And Roquan Smith anchoring the defense is exciting. But the most exciting incoming player is rookie Zay Flowers. So explosive and makes everything look easy. Also, he is already getting predicted to win OROY.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Lamar Jackson. He could have an MVP season again and silence all the tropes saying that he is not a passer only a running quarterback. He may also win Comeback Player of the Year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes! Barring major injury.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Ravens-Eagles or Ravens-Vikings. Ravens win both matchups.

Andy Bauer, Sleeping Jesus

Minnesota Vikings

(Credit: Courtesy of Andy Bauer)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



I am a third-generation Vikings fan. Like my father before him, and my grandfather before my father, I will also carry on the legacy of the Bauer name by being disappointed by the Vikings. Am I optimistic for the season? Hell yeah, I am. But I am also old enough to know the truth. The Vikings are going to have a good season, but this is not the team to take us all the way.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope for games that aren’t nail-biters. Last year’s games had a ton of them. I am hoping for just a bit more chill of a season. We have all the weapons we need. We have a new coach with fresh ideas. Everything is there.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am excited to see the new rookie WR, Jordan Addison. I am also excited to see Justin Jefferson do his thing, and how Addison compliments him. I think getting rid of Cook was a smart move. I think the hardest part is going to be having healthy players throughout the season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think Jefferson and Hockenson are going to be really fun to watch. I hope our defensive line can get a kick too. But I think Jefferson is going to put up Randy Moss numbers this year. I think the floor is going to be the offensive line or our kicker. I mean, it is literally always fair to put our player with the smallest hope as the Vikings kicker.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jefferson. He is going to have the season of his already insanely productive career.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. But they will lose in the 1st round. If we lose in the playoffs on a field goal, I am going to get the ouroboros tattooed on my body because time is a flat circle and everything that has happened before will happen again.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7. But somehow that is going to be better than the Packers.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I think the Eagles are going to win it. I don’t even know who they will play, probably the Chiefs again, a rematch. But the Eagles are just looking downright nasty again.

Tone Stith

Philadelphia Eagles

(Credit: Courtesy of Tone Stith)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I believe it will be a great season for the Eagles and football in general! So much new talent and great players, I feel like football is primetime right now. Not too worried about the other teams when it comes to the Eagles, if we just stay healthy and keep up the same intensity as the last season, I believe we will be dominating again.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are the Eagles win the Super Bowl, and Jalen Hurts is crowned the league MVP!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I heard talk about AJ Brown wanting a max contract and that being a possible problem. I feel like he’s also an important role player in the team. So I hope we can do whatever we can to keep him in Philly.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I believe the possibilities for this team are endless, based off of the rebuild, and last season, I feel like we could go on back-to-back Super Bowl runs!

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

The player to watch this year is Jalen Hurts. I feel like he had such an incredible Super Bowl performance, and also led the Eagles to the Super Bowl!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely, there’s no doubt in my mind.

What’s your record prediction?

13 wins and 4 losses.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I say Eagles – Chiefs rematch!

Heidi Shepherd, Butcher Babies

Las Vegas Raiders

Guitarist Henry Flury and Heidi Shepherd (Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Shepherd)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With a new starting quarterback, I’m in hopes that this ignites a new fire for the team and fans alike. We ended last season with a little bit of uncertainty with the loss of Derek Carr and Darren Waller. This is clearly a rebuilding year. But in Las Vegas, we eat, sleep, and breathe our professional sports teams. Our teams tend to flourish when the odds are stacked against them.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m in hopes for a trip to the playoffs. Last season was very close and I think the guys will go into the season with a bone to pick and something to prove. I’m also in hopes that I’ll be able to attend a few games between our wild tour schedule. Butcher Babies lawyer, Eric German is the biggest Raiders fan I know, and it’s always a pleasure to watch the games with him and other superfans regardless of the outcome.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

One of the most anticipated Raiders signings for 2023 is new starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. I thought did well with the 49ers but, with the strength of our offensive line, I think this season will be his opportunity to really shine.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

With Jimmy G. having played under coach Josh McDaniels in the past, if he can stay healthy and uninjured, I really think they can make some noise together. I’m optimistic and looking for 11 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Naturally, we will all be on the edge of our seats watching Jimmy G as a new starting QB. However, on the defensive side, Maxx Crosby is a monster and has been pretty outspoken about his goal to crush this season. He’s been a top defensive player and I can’t wait to see what kind of fire he brings this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

If the team can stay healthy and unite quickly, I think they can really surprise us all. Every year is our year LOL.

What’s your record prediction?

In looking at their schedule this season, it’s with the utmost optimism that I predict an 11-6 record.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

As a Raiders fan, I’m not really allowed to say this but, I think it’ll be a repeat of last year’s match up with the Eagles vs. the Chiefs. However, I see a different outcome this year with the Eagles taking home the W.

PJ DeCicco, Armor for Sleep

New York Giants

PJ DeCicco of Armor for Sleep (Credit: Courtesy of PJ DeCicco)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Unfortunately, I think they’ll end up being a pretty average team this season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Let’s start with them beating the Cowboys Week 1 Sunday night! But really — end the season over .500. I’d love for them to be able to make the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I actually feel good about the trade for Isaiah Simmons. It sounded like a win for us at a great cost. Let’s just hope he helps toughen up the defense a bit. Other than that, getting Darren Waller from the Raiders seems to be a great get as well. Would love for him to step up into that quintessential Giants tight end profile.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for them would be winning the division over the Eagles. I can see the floor being a pretty bad record. Maybe something like 6-11.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Would have to be one of two people: Daniel Jones or their new tight end Darren Waller. I’m expecting big things out of him this year. I think this could be the year where Jones really matures into a top-tier QB.

Will they make the playoffs?

Ugh. I wish I could say yes to this, but if I’m betting, I’d have to say no. Please prove me wrong!!!

What’s your record prediction?

I think the G-MEN will end up 10-7. What do I win if I get this right?

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

This is hard. The AFC is so stacked this year. I’ll go with Bengals vs. Eagles with the Bengals taking it all!

Jacob Wood, Listening Party

Green Bay Packers

Jacob Wood (L) and Weston Mueller (R) of Listening Party (Credit; Courtesy of Listening Party)

What are your reasonable hopes?

As a Packers fan, there is a lot up in the air this season. For the past 30 years, we’ve been lucky enough to hope (expect) a Super Bowl run but in 2023; the times they-are-a changing. Although it seems a bit less ‘competitive’ to have fewer expectations of your home team, it’s also providing a much-needed release of tension that has surrounded the franchise for decades. Maybe we can just relax and enjoy some football this year? Reasonable hopes are to place 2nd in the NFC North with a potential playoff berth and to build up the young talent on the roster.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Packers usually fall into the “Lack thereof” category when speaking of acquisitions. There weren’t any “sexy” offseason grabs that were headline-worthy but our first-round pick out of Iowa (Lukas Van Ness) could develop into a versatile playmaker for the D-line. And the attention to depth and re-signing of veterans on defense speaks volumes to the well-rounded nature of the team leading into the season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It depends on whether Jordan Love can produce and be a successful game manager with the ability to make big plays.

I believe the ceiling is a 12+ win Season. In this scenario Jordan Love finds his rhythm, we rely on an aggressive ground game with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon and use our second-year receivers, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson to open up the field. Also, having a stout defense to keep us in the game and even make game-changing plays to shift the close matches on top of the offense.

The floor would be at the bottom of the barrel. Jordan Love is unable to be a successful game manager, this deteriorates to having a predictable ground attack that is easily shut down. This could land us at the bottom of the division and missing our old’ gunslingin’, dark divin’, Ayahuasca-ingestin’ Aaron Rodgers.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jordan Love is going to be on everyone’s radar. A lot is going to rely on the QB and the Packers’ game plan to sink or swim.



I am most interested in Romeo Doubs. This will be his Sophomore season. After becoming injured and missing a large portion of his rookie season we didn’t really get to see him “click” offensively on the field. Toward the end of last season, Christian Watson really developed as the “go-to” guy and I think he will continue to have that role and deep threat. However, if Watson becomes the WR, defenses are looking to shut down that is going to leave Doubs with a lot of open targets and upside as being a solid #2 receiver.

Will they make the playoffs? What’s your record prediction?

I think the Packers will make the playoffs. Most likely this will be a Wild Card scenario. Realistically I think a 9-8 record would be a great first-year campaign from Jordan Love, and I believe he can do it. With a little luck in some closer game scenarios, I could even see the win record being 10 or 11.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins? I would love to include the Packers in this scenario, but I think we’re going to be a couple of years out of this conversation.

From the AFC I think the teams to watch are going to be the KC Chiefs and the NY Jets. From the NFC the Philadelphia Eagles and the SF 49ers. A Super Bowl matchup of the KC Chiefs and SF 49ers will result in Patrick Mahomes’ third Super Bowl victory. Not a super fun or crazy prediction, but damn, Mahomes makes that team very difficult to beat.

Rob Ingraham, The Revivalists

New Orleans Saints

(Credit: Skylar Watkins, @thesadpunk_)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

To be honest, I’m a little anxious. After so many years of high-powered offense and salary cap shenanigans keeping the team competitive, it feels like the wheels are finally falling off. This might still be a fun team because they usually are, but I just can’t expect a lot of wins.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Kind of the same answer as above. This is still going to be a team with some fight in them. They play in a completely hapless division, so they’ll win some games. But I think the best I can really hope for is a few thrills along the way, or, failing that, an excuse to start drinking at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

This is a very funny thing to say about Derek Carr, but it’s possible the Saints have the best QB in the NFC South? At least until the younger guys in the division get up to speed. Oh, and Jimmy Graham is back! The dude is almost as old as me, so I’m not expecting a whole lot of production, but It’ll be nice to see him in black and gold again.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Given the state of the NFC South, the ceiling is a division championship and a playoff berth, followed by a swift and ignominious ousting in the Wild Card round. As for the floor. I don’t want to think about the floor. Things have felt precarious for a few years now. I’m not thinking about the floor for the same reason that Wile E. Coyote shouldn’t look down after he runs off the edge of a cliff.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ll also be keeping a close eye on the wide receivers. Between the dominant-when-healthy veteran Michael Thomas and the upstart Chris Olave, there’s a lot of talent. Can Olave take the next step and become a true superstar? Can Thomas stay on the field, and can he share the spotlight? The two of them should have an interesting dynamic- maybe fireworks, maybe even some drama.

Will they make the playoffs?

Like I said, it’s possible, but it won’t be pretty.

What’s your record prediction?

What the heck, let’s say 9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

Jaguars over Seahawks. This is by no means a realistic prediction, but A) it would be fun, and B) if it somehow pans out I’ll look like a GENIUS.

Ed Williams, The Revivalists

New Orleans Saints

(Credit: Skylar Watkins, @thesadpunk_)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think this season we will make the playoffs, since our division is still pretty weak. But it really all comes down to whether Derek Carr can get quickly acclimated to the Saints offense, and start having some chemistry with our veterans. And of course, Michael Thomas needs to stay healthy for the majority of the season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I don’t think it would be too crazy for us to get into the playoffs and maybe win one or two, It all depends on the momentum we have and how healthy our guys are.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We obviously made some big moves this offseason when we acquired Derek Carr. But I really believe Jamaal Williams is going to come in clutch when we have to deal with Alvin Kamara’s suspension.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is obviously a Super Bowl win. But the floor would be just barely not making the playoffs again. Because then we don’t have any real draft capital and we have nothing to show for it.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

This is obviously Derek Carr. He is going to either make us a great team, or we will be middle of the road again. But I truly believe Chris Olave’s performance this year and how he meshes with Derek Carr will weigh heavily on our season. And Michael Thomas, if healthy, could have another great year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Hell yes. The record will be 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

Saints over Bengals.

Drew Holcomb, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Tennessee Titans

(Credit: Courtesy of Drew Holcomb)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Conservatively, we’ll go 10-7.



What are your reasonable hopes?

Division champions with at least one more win over the Jags. We’ll go into the playoffs as an underdog and wear it with pride as we upset whoever we play in the first round.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think Ran Carthon has already put his stamp on this team. He added depth to a desperate offensive line and was able to snag DeAndre Hopkins out of free agency which will make a great compliment to Burks. Drafting Levis was tough to stomach as a lifelong Vol, but I hope we see him succeed in the years to come.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling… realistically I’d say losing in the second round of the playoffs. The floor? I mean, our team has been plagued with injuries the past few years so there’s a reality where we hobble to the end with maybe six wins. If we can stay healthy, I’ve got faith in this team.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Let’s put it this way. Derrick Henry was the rushing leader in 2022 while running behind the worst offensive line in the league and against the most stacked boxes. Simply put, he is the most dominant player in the NFL. Now that the Titans might not have the worst offensive line in the league, we’re likely to see another banner year – one that will absolutely solidify a Hall of Fame career.



Will they make the playoffs?

No doubt in my mind.



What’s your record prediction?

We’ll notch one more win than the Jags.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’m a dreamer, but I’m also a pragmatist. But I also want to keep it fresh. I’d like to see a 49ers vs. Bengals Super Bowl.

Darius Koski, The Swingin’ Utters

Los Angeles Rams

Darius Koski (Credit: Courtesy of Fat Wreck Chords)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

They’re a young and inexperienced team, especially on defense. Do you think they’re still good enough for a playoff run? It may be possible if their offense stays healthy, including Stafford, Kupp, and Akers.

What are your reasonable hopes for the season?

A playoff berth.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions or lack thereof?

They didn’t acquire anybody noteworthy, just a bunch of young players, so who knows? It’s a bummer that Jalen Ramsey left.

What’s the ceiling and floor for your team this season?

The floor is 4-13, and the ceiling is 12-5.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ll be keeping a close eye on Cam Akers. He showed promise last year, but this is the season that will determine whether he’s the real deal or not.

Do you think they’ll make the playoffs?

I believe they have a shot, but it largely depends on the offense staying healthy and performing well since their defense might struggle this year.

What’s your record prediction for the season?

I’m going with 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

It might sound repetitive, but it could be a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, KC vs. Philly, with KC emerging victorious. Alternatively, maybe we’ll see Buffalo facing off against the 49ers!”My picks are ‘Let’s Go,’ ‘Slugs,’ and ‘Blasted to the Moon.’

Tyler Bates

Tennessee Titans

Tyler Bates and friends (Credit: Courtesy of Tyler Bates)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The AFC is stacked with so much talent that no matter who wins the conference, it will be a dogfight pretty much every game. The NFC has a much greater disparity among the teams although the Bears, Lions, and Saints look like they are going to be formidable.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m a Titans fan, which was (once again) painful last year. I attribute their not making the playoffs to having a record number of player injuries, which has plagued them the past two seasons. That said, there are several excellent players that the average fan is unaware of, and I think we will see a real improvement as a result of their contributions.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the Hopkins acquisition. He’s still one of the best receivers in the game. Peter Skoronski looks like he will help the O-line become a respectable unit, which has really been lacking for several seasons.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl. I have to suspend logic for the time being. Games haven’t been played so anything can happen!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Teair Tart is big and fast, and in great shape this season. I think he will be very disruptive. Azeez Al-Shaair was a great acquisition from the 49ers. He is playing like he has something to prove. Harold Landry has had injuries but he is looking great so far. I think they will have an obvious impact on defense, which has been horrible against the pass the last two seasons.

Will they make the playoffs?

Hell yes!

What’s your record prediction?

I’ll say 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

This isn’t the Super Bowl I want to see but I think Kansas City/Philadelphia. KC takes it again.

Worth Weaver, All The Pretty Things

Carolina Panthers

(Credit: Courtesy of Worth Weaver)



What’s your prognosis for the season?

With the Frank Reich era beginning at Carolina with addition of Bryce Young as the potential starter. The team has a new direction and new energy coming into the season, and I couldn’t be more excited about the additions to our roster on both sides of the ball. It’s technically a rebuilding year for us, but we have some excellent players and quite a bit of momentum coming into the season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope to see Young take the wheel and come out with a stellar performance as starting QB and team leader.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Aside from Young, the addition of Miles Sanders from the Eagles will be a welcome addition to the backfield on offense. The loss of DJ Moore to Chicago will hurt the receiving game a bit, but free-agent acquisitions DJ Chark and Adam Thielen should make up some ground. We’ve also snagged Jonathan Mingo in the second round from Ole Miss; and he could contribute quite a bit as a rookie to the receiving corp. Hayden Hurst is coming in from Cincinnati on tight end to sit opposite Ian Thomas, and his 52 receptions from the previous season makes him a prime target for Bryce Young.

We had to remake our interior defensive line this year, which could be concerning considering how well our defense has played over the past three seasons. With the addition of Ejiro Evero as the defensive coordinator and switch to a 3-4 style defense; this shakes up what we have used in recent seasons. The additions of free agents Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams look to be very promising for this new look on defense. We also added the special-teams centric Kamu Grugier-Hill at inside linebacker, and his special teams play with Philadelphia was excellent in previous seasons with a Super Bowl win under his belt in 2017.

Also……we will always miss C-Mac.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is always the Super Bowl baby……and the floor looks to be another .500 season where injuries become a factor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

All eyes are focused on Bryce Young in his rookie season debut, and his electric performance coupled with his speed and accuracy should make for an exciting game day each Sunday.

Will they make the playoffs?

If we develop a rhythm on offense early, and our defense can adapt to the new 3-4 defensive scheme; I certainly see us making an authoritative playoff berth.

What’s your record prediction?

I think we win 10 games this year if all the pieces click properly into place. Super tough to predict with so much new blood in the mix.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I always want to see my Panthers go up against those Broncos for the 2016 Super Bowl rematch!

Joshua Partington, Something Corporate

Arizona Cardinals

Joshua Partington of Something Corporate (Credit: Courtesy of Joshua Partington)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It is a “rebuilding year” for my Arizona redbirds. As such, I think that they will compete, but will ultimately be at the bottom of the league. As a Phoenix area sports fan, I am used to disappointment. As for the league generally, the AFC is going to be a bloodbath. Every team that makes the playoffs in the AFC will likely have a chance to win it all.



What are your reasonable hopes?

That some of the young guys on the AZ Cardinals start to figure it out. It would be great if the guys from the last two draft classes started to show some promise.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Ehh.. I like that they traded back in the draft to get some more draft capital in upcoming years. The team needs some serious injection of talent, so playing the long game makes sense.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is 8-9 wins (but very doubtful). Because the NFC is not as competitive as the AFC, that could mean a Wild-Card berth. This would mean, however, that Kyler really turned it around.

Floor is three wins and another high draft pick (and likely a new QB).



Who’s your player to watch this year?

It still has to be Kyler. He is so hot and cold. He can win/lose any game. I am interested to see how he reacts to all of the negative things said about him.



Will they make the playoffs?

Are you serious?



What’s your record prediction?

4-13.



What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

I am going Bills vs Eagles with the Eagles pulling it out in a high scoring game.

Serengeti

Chicago Bears

(Credit: Courtesy of Serengeti)

What’s your prognosis for the season (Feeling good about Fields?):

Feeling positive about the team and even better about Fields. Justin is the face of the franchise, who could be the face of the league. He’s got some talented receivers now, a year in the system, plus he gone pescatarian after being plant based since college. Drastic diet changes can make the greats greater. Djokovic went gluten-free. Bud Crawford gave up beef and now he’s undisputed. Hoping Justin sees similar results with his new diet. (PS-no disrespect to vegans, props to the vegans always.)

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s been mostly a rough stretch for Chicago sports, but I think this Bears team can turn things around for the fans. Worst to first can happen in this division.

Bears can get 9+ wins, have over five All Pros and make a playoff appearance.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Can’t grade how Ryan Poles did yet, but this was a huge offseason given our top pick and cap space. Hope the O-line can stay healthy and the young secondary can make a name for themselves.

One interesting pickup is backup QB Tyson Bagent. He has a great second generation arm given his father is legendary ambidextrous all time great arm wrestler Travis Bagent. NFL should bring back halftime arm wrestling like they had back in 1975. Rosey Grier can still host it. Halftime shows are outdated, give me Travis Kelce vs. John Brzenk instead.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is Justin throwing for 4,000 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards, winning league MVP and leading the Bears on a captivating playoff run. Three wins last year was the floor for this group, so no more floors, it’s all mid-air and high ceilings like a loft house.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

DJ Moore. After one preseason half we already know the Bears math, 1+2=6 this year. Lovie gifting us DJ Moore will be mentioned a lot this year. He is quietly the most talented receiver we’ve had in years, plus his full name is Denniston. No relation.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, we have the talent to do it and the easiest schedule in the division.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7 (wins the division).

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs Niners. Fresh super bowl matchup but a rematch of the famous “No punt game” from 92,’ Steve Young vs Jim Kelly. 1,000 yards of offense between both teams, not a single punt. Run that back.

Andy Ingraham, The Nocturnal Affair

Las Vegas Raiders

(Credit: Courtesy of Andy Ingraham)

What are your reasonable hopes?

I love my team with all of my heart, I’ve been a die hard fan since I was 10 years old. That being said, my most reasonable hope is for a high draft pick in 2024.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?



I’m absolutely heartbroken to see Derek Carr go, although I’m excited for him to have the opportunity to play on a team with a top 20 defense for the first time in his career (that is neither a typo, nor an exaggeration). I’m also devastated by the loss of Darren Waller. I am – however – excited about the acquisition of Marcus Peters! Hopefully bringing in an experienced veteran for a season will add some much needed cohesion to the secondary (because that strategy has worked so well for us in the past)

What’s the ceiling/floor?



5-12, 1-16 (they have to win at least ONE).

Who’s your player to watch this year?



Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be interesting to watch. Throughout his career, he has been the beneficiary of playing on some excellent teams, and he’s been quite serviceable. But football is a team sport, and a quarterback can only be as good as the team and coaching staff around him (nobody’s saying Tom Brady was a bad QB, but would he have won the same amount of Super Bowls if he had spent his career with the Houston Texans?). I’m curious to see how Jimmy G plays on a team – and remember, I say this with love – that is arguably NOT as good as last year’s 49ers.

Will they make the playoffs?/ What’s your record prediction?



Absolutely not. 4-13.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?



As much as I hate to say it, it would appear that KC is the team to beat in the AFC until further notice. But if San Francisco can keep a 5th string quarterback healthy through the playoffs, I think they have a chance to take the title. However, I would LOVE to see Derek Carr prove his doubters wrong and lead the Saints to a championship! Both NFC teams make compelling cases, and I sometimes have difficulty distinguishing between predictions that I make with logic, and predictions that I make with irrational hope. That being said:

Super Bowl LVIII

NO – 63

KC – 1

Nick Dudek, Night Drive

Minnesota Vikings

(Credit: Courtesy of Nick Dudek)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Vikes will look relatively more polished overall, with the defense making the biggest leap. This may not necessarily translate into wins, however.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Nothing unrealistic, just that they stay healthy and make noticeable improvements on both sides of the ball. Especially on the defensive end, which was among the league’s worst last season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Brian Flores will be the most impactful acquisition for them by leading a more aggressive and opportunistic defense. Hopefully giving off some old-school Purple People Eater vibes at some point.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Their ceiling would be winning the division again and actually getting a Wild Card win this year with the floor being a sub .500 team. Even if last season’s win total seemed a bit flukey.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

A full season of T.J. Hockenson. With Justin Jefferson commanding most of the attention, T.J. should have a big year. Especially with the addition of rookie Jordan Addison and TE Josh Oliver to handle all the dirty work.

Will they make the playoffs?

The homer in me says they’ll sneak into a Wild Card spot.

What’s your record prediction?

Considering my Minnesotan relatives may be reading this, I’ll go with 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Vikings vs. Vikings, with the Vikings edging out the win.

Nick Noro, IN LIFE

Las Vegas Raiders

(Credit: Courtesy of Nick Noro)



What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m optimistic, and I think the Raiders have the potential to take it all. If we make the right moves and things fall into place, who knows what could happen? We’ve still got a powerhouse running back and wide receiver, and if everyone clicks well with Jimmy G, the sky’s the limit. Some people say our defense just isn’t there, but honestly, it’s not that bad. Plus I always like to say the best defense is a good offense, you know?

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Raiders take it all, baby. They’ve got the elements that make them a solid team, and anything can happen. So I’m putting that positive energy out there for them.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Jimmy G is the big one, and I’m optimistic. Sure, he’s been injured a lot in the past few seasons, but I’ve got a feeling he got it out of his system, and he’s gonna be healed up and ready to work hard this season. Plus, we got Jakobi Meyers and Austin Hooper, so if they all click, we’ll be unstoppable. It’s all about that offense, baby.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

it’s like this: the sky is the limit if everything clicks, and we could be flying high at 14-3. But if we hit some rough patches, well, things could get bumpy. I think we’ll win at least nine games.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The player to watch this year is our beastly wide receiver, Davante Adams. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the league and is able to perform well regardless of who’s throwing the pigskin. But if Jimmy G is a beast this season like I hope he is, then Davante is going to tear it up like never before.

Will they make the playoffs?

Heck yeah, I think we have a shot at making the playoffs. If we stay focused and bring our A-game, we will slide into the party and take it all.

What’s your record prediction?

it’s like this: sky’s the limit if everything clicks, and we could be flying high at 14-3 or better. Let’s go Raiders!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Dream scenario. Raiders vs. Eagles. Two great teams with passionate fan bases duking it out– it would be beautiful and incredibly powerful. And in my optimistic fantasyland, the Raiders snatch that Lombardi Trophy and make it a sweet victory.

DL, Bad Wolves

Miami Dolphins

DL of Bad Wolves (Credit: Courtesy of DL)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Considering the Dolphins’ history, this year can go either way. I’d love to see them have a ‘72 Dolphins-type year, and if everyone can stay healthy, you never know!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s more than reasonable to take it all the way if we stay healthy! We have the talent, now we just need Tua to make it through a whole season unscathed.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m really excited to see what Jalen Ramsey can bring to our defense, a healthy Jalen Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with at the cornerback position.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl bound baby! ’72 Dolphins all over again. Let’s go!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tua Tagovailoa, because we have yet to see him compete at the NFL level. He shows insane promise very inconsistently and I feel like he’s always one step away from being a legend. Health permitting, I think he could be one of the greats.

Will they make the playoffs?

They better!

What’s your record prediction?

13-4.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Miami Dolphins vs. Saints with the Dolphins winning 21-3!

Jayceeoh

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jayceeoh at Red Rocks (Credit: Live Edits Lab)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Hoping that the Steelers get it together with all their young players and create some real team chemistry for the season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

F–k reasonable. Steelers to the Bowl!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am hopeful that the Pickett and Pickens duo will really find their groove this season. Pickett had moments of looking really good last year. I think he will put up some great numbers in his sophomore season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Worst case we go .500(ish) 9-8. Best case I meannnnnn dare I say undefeated?

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Pickens! The dude is a beast. I think he is gonna have a huge year if our offensive line and give Pickett enough time to find him.

Will they make the playoffs?

Steelers 100%.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Steelers vs. Eagles. Battle for PA. Steelers win 24-17.

Brian Naubert, Corvair

Seattle Seahawks

Brian Naubert and Heather Larimer(Credit: Courtesy of Brian Naubert)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Seahawks are going to be good. People don’t quite know it yet because they think that was just an accident last year, but we had two rookie offensive linemen then and they’re going to be better now. And in the draft, we got a top-pick receiver from college–add him to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and it’s looking pretty great. Defense will be the key. We got Bobby Wagner back who is very solid. And we may have a great defensive backfield. We have a deep bench.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Definitely playoffs and winning a playoff game. If the 49ers take a dip, maybe we will win the division. The Seahawks have good depth for the first time since the Super Bowl years.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The top draft picks are very exciting. Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were considered by a lot of experts to be the best corner and wide receiver in the draft. Getting them both is a steal. And our new defensive end Derick Hall has looked really good in camp. Our weakness is the defensive line. The linebackers are pretty thin, too.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: 12 or so wins and winning the division at least. Maybe even the Super Bowl.

Floor: 7 and 10 if we have a bunch of injuries.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is exciting for sure. And Devon Witherspoon seems fun, bringing the attitude. The Hawks do well with s–t talkers as the face of defense–like Richard Sherman!

Will they make the playoffs?

Yeah, we feel pretty confident. You know, the NFC is weaker than the AFC. That helps.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6. Super Bowl if things go amazingly.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

We might get last year’s matchup again. Philadelphia looks better than last year. But let’s get wild and say the Seahawks vs. Cincinnati. At our house, we make Super Bowl food representing both teams, so a menu of Seattle Dogs vs. Cincinnati Chili would be an atomic gut bomb.

And by the way, the Hawks made it to the playoffs with a losing record once. When Marshawn Lynch had his little earthquake. Hope is alive!

A/J Jackson, Saint Motel

Minnesota Vikings

(Credit: Courtesy of A/J Jackson)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Vikes will be good. NFC North winners. Super Bowl possibility but as always soul-crushing defeat is an option instead.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable…who wants to be reasonable? They could go all the way! Vikings with an improved defensive performance will give them the momentum they need.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It will be an adjustment without Cook, Theilen, Za’Darius, etc. Players to watch are the young, fast linebackers Asamoah and Pace and wide receiver Addison. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be big.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a world championship, floor is a first-round playoff loss.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jefferson is still the stud of the league.

Will they make the playoffs?/ What’s your record prediction?

Absolutely! 11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Vikings over Bills.

Max Kerman, Arkells

Buffalo Bills

Max Kerman and Tim Oxford of Arkells

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I expect exciting football from the Bills this year. Over the past few years, the front office has done a great job building through free agency and the draft. And this year is no different. And of course, with Josh Allen under center, we are tough to beat.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s reasonable for Bills fans to have our eyes on the Super Bowl. I think anything less would be a disappointment. The team is built to compete for championships right now and the city and fanbase are ready to invade Las Vegas in Feb. ’24.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love what we’ve added this offseason. In free agency, I thought getting Leonard Floyd was important to alleviate some of the pass-rush pressure on Von Miller and Greg Rousseau. In the draft, we stole Dalton Kincaid from the Cowboys and I expect him to be a major contributor in the second half of the season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

This team is a Super Bowl contender, no question. I refuse to imagine a season where we don’t reach that goal.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Josh Allen is the key every year for this team. He is must-see TV each week. From the new additions, keep your eye on o-lineman O’Cyrus Torrence. The guy is a bully.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. No question. The AFC East will be a tough division this year with A-Rod under center for the Jets. But, even so, I think the Bills are still the team to beat. The Dolphins will be solid as well. The Pats are trash and need to head back to the drawing board.

What’s your record prediction?

I think this team goes 13-4 this year and is in the running for home-field advantage for the AFC playoffs.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The Bills get redemption against the Cowboys!! Bills Win! Josh Allen is the Super Bowl MVP.

Scotty McCreery

New England Patriots

Scotty and Gabi McCreery with their pup Moose (Credit: Courtesy of Scotty McCreery)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Pats win the Super Bowl.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Pats make the playoffs and fall just short. The offense takes a step in the right direction.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Malik Cunningham has been electric in the preseason so far. Drafted pretty good too. Added to an already good defense, and hit a few key spots we need help on with the offense.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – Super Bowl.

Floor – Super Bowl.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Wife’s family all went to LSU. Will be interested to see if Boutte makes enough noise to rise on the depth chart and really contribute.

Will they make the playoffs?

Oh yeah.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Patriots vs. Eagles. Pats win of course.

Lily Rose

Tennessee Titans

Lily Rose (Credit: Courtesy of Lily Rose)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think last year was a lot of trial and error after losing two of our best receivers. If we can keep Derek healthy and Tannehill efficient we should be looking good for at least a winning season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’ll take any wins but winning at home is always fun. Hopeful for the playoffs, at least the first round. Gonna be hard to beat the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals to make it far in the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

DeAndre Hopkins was a pleasant surprise. I’ve got my fingers crossed that he comes in to fill that gap we’ve been missing, since AJ Brown left, as a go-to guy for Tannehill.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think we’re all excited to see if there’s any chemistry between DeAndre and Tannehill. Wouldn’t hate to see Levis get some snaps in, too.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think we will make it to at least the first round. Hopeful!

What’s your record prediction?

I’m hopeful for a 9-8 season!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

If he can stay healthy, I think Joe Burrow is coming for blood this year. I see Bengals/Eagles. That Eagles D has too many Georgia dawgs on it to not be elite.

Spencer Crandall

Denver Broncos

Credit: Jessica Nelson

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Broncos are on the road to being the biggest turn-around team in the NFL. I am extremely biased as a die-hard Denver sports fan? Absolutely. BUT, I truly believe Sean Payton is the missing ingredient to unlocking the full potential of a lot of the superstars that remained dormant for us last year. I think Russell Wilson has a lot to prove and that pressure should take the Broncos from the little brothers of the AFC West to true playoff contenders.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I am hoping for an offense that can be productive. I am hopeful that our O-line has improved drastically. But, above all, our hope lies in the veteran leadership of Sean Payton. If anyone can turn around this team, it’s him.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think our head coach is the biggest acquisition of them all.

That being said, the addition of three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Frank Clark, feels like a massive win. Clark FLIES to the ball and haunted the Broncos when he played for the Chiefs, so it’ll be nice to watch him wreak havoc for us this year, instead of our division rivals.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Floor? Three wins. Ceiling? AFC championship.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy hasn’t had his breakout year, but he and RW have been clicking in practice and had a nice touchdown moment in their preseason debut against the Cardinals.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup?

Jets vs. Eagles.

Sarah Darnall, Hot Freaks

Green Bay Packers

Sarah Darnall (Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Darnall)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Prognosis is that cheese and venison sausage will be abundant this season!

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are for the Packers fans to never fall short on spirited polka-like dancing to Todd Rundgren’s “Bang on the Drum” after every touchdown

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Let’s see what happens!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: Super Bowl party with cheese fountains flowing on every corner

Floor: Just the cheese fountains

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Aside from the obvious (Love), I’ll be watching Jayden Reed

Will they make the playoffs?

Go Pack Go!

What’s your record prediction?

9-8

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Packers-Chiefs, who wins: Pack is Back! No shame in having hope!

Garret T. Willie

Buffalo Bills

(Credit: Courtesy of Garret T. Willie)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis for the Bills would be another strong regular season and would hope that they have a little more left in the tank for the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

A trip to the Super Bowl is not an unreasonable expectation this year I think.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Dalton Kincaid should give Josh Allen another strong option on offense.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is obviously a Super Bowl Victory! The floor is losing in the first round of playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I will be watching Von Miller, and if he can stay healthy, he should be a real difference-maker on defense.

Will they make the playoffs?

Definitely.

What’s your record prediction?

Best case Ontario. They will go 13-4, but with injuries to key personnel, the record could be as bad as 9-8.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup and who wins?

Buffalo vs. Philly. Buffalo wins!

Ayden Miller, New Friends

New York Jets

Ayden Miller (in Jets jersey) and New Friends (Credit: Kate Dockeray)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Hopefully a higher finish than last season. Would love to see the Jets in the playoffs. Learning curves for our younger guys will be expected. I think Rodgers will help with tutoring Zcach Wilson.

What are your reasonable hopes for the season?

I believe we can make the playoffs and hope to see young players like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson continue to take their game to the next level.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Aaron Rodgers might be the biggest acquisition of any team this off-season. He also fills out one of our biggest weaknesses of last season at the QB position.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: Comfortably in a playoff spot.

Floor: Well… we all know the Jets.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch this year is Sauce Gardner. Not only is he one of the best young corners in the league, but he also has an immaculate style and a helluva’ name.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’d be a bad fan if I said no. I’ve got a good feeling about this season.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6. Rodgers will keep us in legitimate contention this year.

What is your Super Bowl matchup?

Bills vs. Eagles. Buffalo gets it done this year!

Grant Gilbert

Dallas Cowboys

Grant Gilbert (Credit: Courtesy of Grant Gilbert)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As a Cowboys fan every year you seem to be disappointed so it’s not easy. But last year I think we did a lot of things right and have a team with a defense that has a shot to make a deep run.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think you always hope for a Super Bowl. But I think reasonable hopes are the divisional round of the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m super happy they took care of some contracts and got some key players locked in and in Dallas long-term. I think a lot of the key pieces are in place.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I would say the ceiling for this year would be the NFC Championship and the floor would be missing the playoffs and Eagles winning the NFC East. But as long as we can get in the playoffs and not face the 49ers maybe we’ll make a run.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch this year is Micah Parsons. I think he’s a powerhouse and a top defender in the league. I think he’ll drive offensive coordinators crazy.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think the Cowboys sneak out an NFC East title or make the Wild Card because the Eagles are so strong. If we win the division we’ll be in the NFC Championship game.

What’s your record prediction?

My record prediction is 12-5 regular season and losing in the Divisional Round.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

My Super Bowl matchup is Kansas City vs. the Philadelphia Eagles again. I think both teams are reloading and will be there again.

Amon

Los Angles Chargers

Amon (Credit: Courtesy of Amon)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Chargers will win the Super Bowl this season in a dominant fashion.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Get to the AFC Championship game.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Excited for the new rookie class who came in the year, Henly, Tuli, QJ, Derius look promising for the future.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor and the ceiling are championship or bust.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Justin Herbert to take a huge leap this year as a leader and as the best QB in the league.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, no other option.

What’s your record prediction?

13-4. Perfect records scare me.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins

Chargers vs. Giants. Chargers Win!!!!!

Randall King

Kansas City Chiefs/Dallas Cowboys

Randall King and Christian Okoye (Credit; Warner Music Nashville)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m gonna go ahead and put it on paper here: Chiefs go back to back and claim a 3rd Superbowl in 5 years! I believe they’ll have home advantage YET AGAIN in the AFC but this time take down A-Aron and Gang Green after knockin’ out Macauley Culkin…I mean Joe Burrow in the Divisional Round. I say they beat the 49ers for the second time 34-31!

What are your reasonable hopes?

That the Cowboys DON’T suck in the playoffs. I would love to see my boys at least make the championship round this year. Never seen them make it past the divisional in all my time watching them (fan since Drew Bledsoe era).

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Chiefs: Mahomes once again has several new receivers he has to connect with and get accustomed to so that’ll be something to watch again (they’ll knock it out and tear it up!). Also excited to see Nick Bolton EXPLODE this year. The dude is a monster with a very high ceiling.

Cowboys: The running back situation is interesting here. I think Deuce Vaughn will be the Cowboys’ “Darren Sproles”. He is so fast and shifty…and small which makes him hard to find.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Chiefs: Ceiling is clearly back-to-back champs. The floor is an early outing in the playoffs (NOT HAPPENING).

Cowboys: Ceiling is making the Super Bowl (possible but unlikely)/Floor is a completely failed year by not making the playoffs (McCarthy fired/Dak traded).

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Nick Bolton, again the dude JUST started hitting his stride last year, should have been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He most certainly will this year. Led the team in tackles last year and was just all over the place. Can’t wait to see him take another step here and make a statement.

Will they make the playoffs?

Chiefs: YES.

Cowboys: One can only hope.

What’s your record prediction?

Chiefs: 14-3.

Cowboys: 10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

See prognosis.

Ian Munsick

Green Bay Packers/Buffalo Bills

Ian Munsick (Credit: Warner Music Nashville)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Bills go all the way, finally. I’m a Green Bay fan too and will be cheering them on for sure, but I’m rooting big time for University of Wyoming grad Josh Allen.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think that a Super Bowl for the Bills is a very reasonable hope. I just hope the Packers make the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

All I have to say is that I’m glad Stefon Diggs is still on the Bills. Aaron Rodgers broke my heart when he left Green Bay.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is the Super Bowl. The floor is Josh Allen gets injured.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Josh Allen. A gunslinger who can move AND can run people over… that’s a combo made for a GOAT.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Bills will 100% make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

I predict a 14-3 record for the Bills.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Bills vs. 49ers. Bills win!

Ryan Charles

Denver Broncos

Ryan Charles (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Charles)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The AFC West is going to be the hardest division and the Denver Broncos are about to lead it!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Russell Wilson steps it up and leads the Broncos to a Super Bowl.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Excited to see how the offense bounces back after a not-so-hot start with Russell coming in last season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Super Bowl is the ceilings and not making it to the playoffs for the floor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Patrick Surtain II is the player to watch! Best corner in the league right now.

Will they make the playoffs?

Definitely making the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

The Super Bowl will be Eagles vs. Broncos! Denver win!

John Atkinson, Psychology

Philadelphia Eagles

John Atkinson of Psychology (Credit: Claudia “The Predator” Bertolino )

What is your prognosis for the season?

It’s the Philadelphia Eagles’ league right now and they are going to win the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts will win MVP. We will have multiple all-pro’s all over the field. The Georgia kids will gel with the vets on D and infuse them with life and they’ll dominate. Somehow Hassan Reddick gets even faster. Perseverance conquers. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith will both go over 1,000 yards receiving, but Dallas Goedert will lead the team in TD receptions. Multiple vets will retire with rings to go, including Kelce and Cox.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I find my prognoses to be reasonable. Oh, and one more…my wife (who’s known as “The Predator” because she bleeds green) and I will rip it up at the tailgate every home game. That’s when things become unreasonable.

What do you think of their new acquisitions?

I love the moves they made in the draft. Georgia has been producing NFL-ready players for a decade now. The defense now has a great mix of vets and youths. Swift gives us a dimension out of the running back position catching the ball that will enable Jalen to be even more dynamic. People are worried about replacing coordinators on both sides of the ball. I’m not. Nick is in control.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a raging party on Broad Street in the cold sun in February. The floor is the groundskeeper for the Super Bowl, works for the other team and does a terrible job that sabotages the best end rusher in the league and we are robbed of another Super Bowl.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

All eyes on Jalen, as they should be. Pretty sure he’s who Nietzsche had in mind when he came up with the Übermensch. In a recent interview, they asked him what his ambitions are outside of football, he answered that he had none. His wallet is the one in the bag that says “Bad Motherf–ker” on it.

Will they make the playoffs?

If, by they, you mean the Cowboys, then no they will crash and burn, and fail and bomb and gag, and fail and bomb. If, by they, you mean the Giants, then who cares? You couldn’t possibly be asking that of the Eagles.

What’s your record prediction?

15-2. They’ll lose to someone they’re not supposed to for no good reason at all like the Saints game last year. Then they’ll start the third team against the Giants in the last game of the season and the Giants will go all out playing for some absurd reason that doesn’t exist outside of themselves, like “pride,” or “building a foundation going into next season,” or “momentum.”

What’s your Super Bowl prediction?

Birds over Bengals 41-14. The Bengals take advantage of the Eagles ending Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes’ seasons in back-to-back weeks by resurrecting the safety blitz with Reed Blankenship, and they waltz past the AFC to the Super Bowl. Hurts keeps the main thing the main thing, and Burrow gets caught up in the superstar treatment at the Super Bowl. We end his season a little later than the others, and Hurts runs for 2 and throws for 2, and Chris Collinsworth gets bored giving the Eagles no credit and has too much to drink and is inappropriate on air. So we end his season early too. Go Birds.

Scott Vandrey, Ballyhoo

Philadelphia Eagles

Scott Vandrey of Ballyhoo (Credit: Courtesy of Scott Vandrey)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I foresee an Eagles Super Bowl W! They had an excellent run last year, and only seemed to strengthen their roster in the offseason. The chemistry between longtime friends Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown will only flourish more with time. DeVonta Smith had a stellar sophomore season in 2022, no reason to think he won’t shine again in 2023.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022. And then they dominated the 1st half of the Super Bowl. Andy Reid and the Chiefs did what they did well in the second half unfortunately. I think it’s a reasonable hope to see the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl again.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

D’Andre Swift is super talented, but obviously injury-prone. I hope he can stay healthy. Alongside Kenny Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott, that’s a mighty backfield for the Birds, especially with a running QB like Hurts. Lots of weapons on the ground there.

I also like the two first-round picks to strengthen the defense in DT Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith. Part of the SB loss was not being able to get to a hurt Mahomes.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the Eagles are going to be the first NFC team with back-to-back division titles in a very long time!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jalen Hurts is going to be QB1 or QB2 in the league this year. Mahomes has had his days, and they’ve been super fun to watch. But I think Jalen is going to dial in with his receivers even more than he was last season. Throw in his ability to scramble and score TDs on designed QB keep plays and he’s going to be dangerous.

Will they make the playoffs?

Eagles are 100% making the playoffs!

What’s your record prediction?

15-3 regular season. Then Ws through the Bowl!

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Eagles/Bills. Eagles by 12. Someone in the AFC is gonna knock off the Chiefs this year.

Donald Spanger, Ballyhoo

Baltimore Ravens

Donald Spangler of Ballyhoo (Credit: Courtesy of Donald Spangler)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As long as the team stays healthy and can learn the new offense, I’m hoping the sky is the limit. Probably the best offensive roster we’ve had, not to mention the defense should be stacked as well.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully saying winning a Super Bowl is a reasonable hope, haha. This team is talented on paper. They just have to translate that to the field.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m really excited to see Zay Flowers and what he can do for this team. That dude is fast!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

If the offense can be learned and stay healthy, I think they could go pretty far in the playoffs. Only a rash of injuries could derail this team.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Zay Flowers.

Why?

He’s a dynamic player. He can line up anywhere and make a play. I’m ready to see him score some touchdowns.

Will they make the playoffs?

I believe they will.

What’s your record prediction?

I think we slide in with a 12-5 finish.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

It’s a rematch between the Ravens and the 49ers. Ravens 21-17.

Cassie Jalilie, The Venomous Pinks

San Francisco 49ers

Cassie Jalilie of The Venomous Pinks (Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Jalilie)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



Quest for six!! Born and raised a Niners fan, the legacy is strong. With the best defense in the league and now a skillful quarterback to back them up, the 49ers will be back on top.

What are your reasonable hopes?



Taking the NFC and maintaining a healthy roster.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

49ers have had an excellent record at acquiring new talent They have such a powerhouse of a team already with players like Bosa, Iittle, Deebo, Warner, McCaffrey and Aiyuk just to name a few! So anyone coming in will be learning from the best.

What’s the ceiling/floor?



Ceiling – Niners taking the Super Bowl.

Floor- injuries preventing them from making playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?



Brock Purdy! The rookie that came in to save the day last season and pushed the Niners on a path towards victory until an elbow injury took him out. It’s the start of a new season and I have no doubts that he’ll be back better than ever to continue that streak.

Will they make the playoffs?

Without a doubt. As long as everyone can remain healthy we got this!

What’s your record prediction?

14-3.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Niners beat the Chiefs.

John Stirrat, Hail The Sun

San Francisco 49ers

John Stirrat of Hail the Sun (Credit: Courtesy of John Stirrat)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Niners are set up to have a great year, but can they capitalize on it? Yes, I believe they will if they stay healthy and smart. Many wins and few losses, similar to last season, I believe their star players like Bosa, Purdy, Warner and Deebo will continue to put up the numbers that make them stand out from the rest of the league.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes for the season are players staying healthy and as few injuries as possible. The QB position throughout last season took us on a rollercoaster and I’d like that to remain with Purdy leading the way, healthy and in control. I think the defense could also remain in the top three best defenses of the year, as they have the same depth with some added flair on the D-line and cornerback positions.

What do you think of the team’s new acquisitions?

I think with the addition of Javon Hargrave at DT, the Niners have a very strong four-man front. He is a devastating defensive tackle to block, and will only add more pressure to the offenses that the Niners will disassemble this season. Also, with the pick-up of Sam Darnold at quarterback, we now have strong backup options behind Brock Purdy.

What is the ceiling/ floor?

The ceiling for this season is winning the Super Bowl, and I believe this season’s team is way closer to that than the floor option, which would be a complete dismantling of healthy players and thus leading them to a 4-13 season.

Who is your player to watch this year? Why?

I think all eyes will remain on Brock Purdy this season. After coming into midseason last year from third-string quarterback to starting phenom, and leading his team to the NFC Championship game, I believe he will carry the team right back there and punch through a win to land the Niners in the Super Bowl. He has defied the odds of the position with his small stature and known as “Mr. Irrelevant” — he is very much relevant now and can continue where he left off last season: bringing in the Ws.

Will they make the playoffs?

No doubt in my mind that the Niners will make the playoffs this season. I am very hopeful that they will have a strong chance of advancing to the NFC Championship again, as long as the players stay healthy and focused on the big picture: getting to the Super Bowl.

What is your record prediction?

I predict the San Francisco 49ers will be going 14-3 this season.

What is your Super Bowl match up/ who wins?

I am feeling strongly about a rematch of the 2019 Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. The Niners had the lead for most of that game only to falter and lose to the Chiefs. I think if this rematch should occur, the Niners will come out on top this time and bring home the seventh Super Bowl title to San Francisco!

Ryan Kenter, The Vaughns

New York Giants

Ryan Kenter of The Vaughns (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Kenter)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Wild Card Playoff spot or miss due to a very strong NFC East.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Return to the Playoffs. We see growth from last year and we find three starters: Hyatt, JMS and Hawkins from the 2023 draft.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m so excited about Waller. The dude is a freak and just needs to stay on the field. Between Waller, Saquon and these young receivers, I think we finally have a formidable offensive.

Huge fan of our 2023 draft. I felt like we found a steal in every round. Banks and Hawkins can be our franchise DBs, JMS holding it down at Center and Hyatt with his insane speed. Also, we got a great LB pickup with Okereke.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: 12-5 with losses to the Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, and one team they shouldn’t lose to. This assumes DJ is the guy, Neal and Schmitz hold the line down, a couple of our receivers are reliable, our LBs can keep up with rushing QBs and our young DBs can cover.

Floor: 7-10. All of the above assumptions don’t play out and we finish the season with more holes than last year.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

Evan Neal. The Giants haven’t had a solid offensive line in a decade? They’ve got their All Pro Andrew Thomas and just drafted (hopeful future stud) in center John Michael Schmitz. If Neal can take the same year two leap as Thomas or be anywhere at or above average, we could have a strong wall for years to come.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes — Wild Card.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Just like when Brady played, I can’t expect anyone else but Mahomes. He pulls wins out of anywhere and Andy Reid is an amazing coach. Chiefs beat the 49ers and it’s not a close outcome.

Ronnie Sherman, Cherie Amour

Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Sherman of Cherie Amour (Credit: Courtesy of Ronnie Sherman)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Generally speaking, I’m really looking forward to this season! Football season is my favorite time of year in general. Can’t wait to see these athletes back at it.

What are your reasonable hopes?

At the very least, a winning season/legit playoff run. Baltimore has had some ups and downs the last few seasons. Would like to see #8 come out on top this year and stick it to the haters!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The front office went to work this offseason! I feel we have all the pieces we’ve been missing, from OBJ to drafting Zay Flowers to adding Roquan Smith last season. Definitely excited about this season!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor would be a losing record/no playoffs/no team chemistry. The ceiling is hoisting that Lombardi! Let’s see where the cards fall.

Who’s your player to watch this year? Why?

The Ravens are stacked — choosing just one player seems impossible. I’m keeping my eye on Patrick Queen. He’s playing alongside Roquan Smith on defense. In his contract year, he should be coming out hungry and taking his game to the next level.

Will they make the playoffs?

I do believe we’ll be a serious contender this year!

What’s your record prediction?

12-5. Those five will be tough battles.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Are you really a fan of your team if you don’t have them winning it all?

Shamarr Allen

New Orleans Saints

Shamarr Allen (Credit: Courtesy of Shamarr Allen)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m a diehard Saints fan but I’m also a realist. I rooted for them at their worst and their best. With that being said, my prognosis is a solid season deep into the playoffs if the squad can stay healthy.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes are to go deep into the playoffs. Of course, I hope for a Super Bowl win but being reasonable with a fairly new head coach, I’ll be happy with continuous steady upward trajectory growth. It’s so cliche to say but, “Rome wasn’t built in a day!”

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)

I think it’s dope to get Jimmy Graham back! The dude was an absolute monster to guard during our Super Bowl run and even though he’s in the later years of his career I think he still has some bully ball in him. I also like the rookie kicker Blake Grupe, dude is a monster. I love Lutz he’s saved our ass a bunch but watching Grupe kick the ball is exciting! Our QB situation last year was pretty interesting to watch. A lot of injuries so we’ll see how it goes but Derek Carr is a solid pickup at the position. It’s going to be interesting for sure.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

We all know what the ceiling is, another Super Bowl! That’s the ceiling for me. The floor I won’t even speak that into existence. Like I said earlier, I’d settle for a deep playoff run nothing less. I’m suiting up next year myself if we don’t make the playoffs. They can sign me for a lifetime supply of crawfish and season tickets for my family.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I like the young kicker man. I watched Grupe kick from 60 yards. He missed but he had the leg and power in it to kick it from 68-70 yards. That’s insane and a lot of close games are won on kicks. To have a chance to win from 65-70 yards is a game changer. If that’s consistent that scares teams.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m big on speaking things into existence so I have to say yes! We are definitely in the playoffs this year!

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Saints vs. Broncos every sports fan in the world knows why.

I have to see it. I was hoping it was on the schedule but that’s what I have to see. We win!

Reign LaFreniere, Bluphoria

San Francisco 49ers

Reign LaFreniere (Credit: Courtesy of Reign LaFreniere)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I feel like this season is a make-it-or-break-it season for the Niners. They have been to the NFC conference multiple times in the last few years and have yet to get over the hump and make it to the super bowl in this era. I feel like a lot of this team’s title hopes rest on the health of Brock Purdy’ and Lance’s ‘s ability to play good football as a backup throughout this season. The Niners need to focus on being the better team over the Eagles because that seems to be their only real challenge if they have a healthy and reliable team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Winning the NFC.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think that there is not enough time to fail for the new players and rookies on this team. Unfortunately, it is Super Bowl or bust for them and they need to either find their role or…

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling would be winning the NFC and going to the Super Bowl. The floor would be another year falling short of title contention.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Brock Purdy. His health is imperative to the success of this team. He was great last season and if he can play the same or better they have a chance at making it.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think if they didn’t make the playoffs that it would be time to make some major trades. The playoffs should be a given for them.

What’s your record prediction?

They are starting off really slow so it’s hard to tell. I’m not sure I can make one at this time.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Niners vs. Chiefs. That would be a wild game to watch since they would be going up against such a dynamic QB in Mahomes which would make a possible Super Bowl win all the better.

Chris Berardo

New York Giants

Chris Berardo (Credit: Courtesy of Chris Berardo)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Alright, I love a prognosis! The Giants exceeded expectations last year, winning a road playoff game in what looked like a rebuild before the season, so a second year under the new GM and coach should start to build on that momentum…

What are your reasonable hopes?

Well, the Eagles are not coming back to the pack in the NFC East anytime soon, so I think another Wild Card is the goal.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They had what looks like a really strong draft, addressing the cornerback, O-line, and receiver positions. I waited by the phone full of hope on draft day, but alas, my name was never called…

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think if everything were to break just right, they could get on a run and go to the NFC Championship game, but they could also end up last in a tough division, but that’s why they play the games!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Resigning Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley (franchise tag) was really important and I think that for various reasons they both have a lot to prove, and if he keeps improving Kayvon Thibodeaux could be a very important difference maker.

Will they make the playoffs?

They’ll be in the hunt and that means anything can happen … and it often does!

What’s your record prediction?

I think they can be a better team than last year and still have a worse record due to a really tough schedule and a tough division, but I think they will again hover around the 9-win mark.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

There’s a lot of chatter here in New York about the Jets but they haven’t gone since ‘69 and most of that talk comes from lunatics and irrational Joe Namath fans … I will go with the smart money and say Chiefs vs. Eagles with KC prevailing, but remember as always, “Please, no wagering.”

Johnny Schreffler, Shooter Jennings

Detroit Lions

Johnny Schreffler (Credit: Courtesy of Johnny Schreffler)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My prognosis is that this will be a historic season for the Detroit Lions. They have built the team from the ground up and are poised to have a breakout year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s reasonable to hope for an NFC North title. The defense finished the second half of the season strong with a lot of help from improved young players. Those players will continue to improve and help the defense be a top 15 unit.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The additions of secondary veterans Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have turned a weakness into a strength and if fellow vet Emmanuel Moseley returns healthy it will only make the unit stronger. Brian Branch and Jack Campbell are rookies who could make big impacts and compete for starting spots. They changed their top two running backs, Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift, into Montgomery and Gibbs. Both new players have similar roles as their predecessors but, in my opinion, are significantly better.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It sounds silly saying it but the ceiling is a Super Bowl victory. The offense has the potential to be the best in the league with many players that have been here since Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took the team over two seasons ago. Jared Goff turns 29 this season and is playing the best football of his career. He and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are as complimentary as you can get and in the second half of the season, they seemed to have an answer for almost every situation. The defense has a great combination of young playmakers, veteran leadership and depth. They are well-coached and disciplined. Dan Campbell seems to get the most out of every player and, in this league, that’s a recipe for success.

The floor is 7-10. They can’t live up to the hype and the Same Old Lions that we thought were behind us rear their disappointing head once again.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jared Goff. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league last year and he will continue that trend. He’s on the perfect team for his game. With their excellent offensive line and the improved backfield, the Lions will be able to control the clock and move the ball at will. He may not be the MVP of the league but you will see his name on the graphic throughout the season.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Lions will win the NFC North, win their first playoff game since January 1992 and possibly more.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

It’s a crapshoot this year so I’m just gonna go with some fun… The Baltimore Ravens vs. the San Francisco 49ers with the 49ers taking it all!

Chad Williams, Western Addiction

Green Bay Packers

(Credit: Courtesy of Chad Williams)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s clearly a rebuilding year, so I imagine it will be a little rough sometimes. Low expectations means the losses won’t hurt so much and each win will feel like a triumph!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Progress. Taking all the young talent they have and gelling into a solid unit by year’s end, setting up some good years ahead.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

With no real hope for the playoffs, it sadly made sense to let a lot of vets go and give the young fellas real playing time. There was no point in signing any big free agents, though they’re still thin at tight end.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Well, it IS the NFC North, so winning the division is oddly not out of the question, so that’s the ceiling – win the division and lose in the first round. The floor is low. Like sub-basement low. Counting this team’s wins on one hand is a distinct possibility.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s obviously Jordan Love. Succeeding a legend won’t be easy, especially since said legend is still elite and still playing.

Will they make the playoffs?

Nope.

What’s your record prediction?

7-10.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I’ve stupidly picked against the Chiefs recently, so as much as I’d love my man Aaron and his Jets to make it, it’s gotta be Kansas City for the win. And I’m gonna say the Niners will be this year’s SB loser. They just have too many weapons for any other NFC team to top them, plus a young QB with way more upside than in recent times.

Donice Morace

Dallas Cowboys

Donice Morace (Credit: Courtesy of Donice Morace)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

They will probably regress from last year’s 12-5 season because their division has gotten so much better.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Maybe grab a Wild Card position in the playoffs

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I liked the guys they grabbed in free agency…not so much in the draft.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is winning a playoff game, but the floor is missing out on the playoffs and firing the coaching staff.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ll be watching Tony Pollard this year. With Zeke gone, he’s the man. And he is coming off of a gruesome leg injury.

Will they make the playoffs?

It’s going to be close, but I’m going to say yes.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

I have San Francisco and the Bills in the Super Bowl this year.

Levi Hummon

Tennessee Titans

Levi Hummon (Credit: Courtesy of Levi Hummon)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We take the AFC South.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That Derrick Henry rushes for 1,000 yards, Hopkins gets 1,000 yards receiving, and Burkes also gets 1,000 receiving.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Very happy we picked up Hopkins and excited to see all our new defense’s players. Love our new general manager.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

11-6, 5-12.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

DeAndre Hopkins because I think he has a lot of gas in the tank. I bet he pops off.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes! I think the Jaguars are overrated.

What’s your record prediction?

10-7.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

San Fran vs. Bills.

San Fran wins.

Amy Jack

Dallas Cowboys

Amy Jack (Credit: Courtesy of Amy Jack)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Dallas Cowboys’ defense will be better. They drafted Mazi Smith and he should be able to plug big gaps.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That Dak lessens the interceptions and the offensive line gels and the running backs can effectively replace Ezekiel Elliott.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions?

Brandin Cooks is A+ at wide receiver because he’ll be on the other side of CeeDee Lamb who’s kind of the go-to guy. Brandin Cooks, Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and Deuce Vaughn are all exciting.

What’s the ceiling and floor?

The ceiling is the Super Bowl — Super Bowl champions, and, the floor, I’ll say 9-8.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Brandin Cooks the wide receiver but also Duece Vaughn the little running back, he’s exciting too.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

12-5.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup? And who wins?

I was gonna say the 49ers and the Bengals, but I’ll give an alternate which will be the Cowboys and the Bills, just to change it up. If I had to pick a Super Bowl champion I guess I’d have to say the Cowboys.

Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys

Tennessee Titans

I think our Titans will be good this year and should make the playoffs. Malik Willis will show much improvement and may be starting by seasons end. I think the KC Chiefs have a real shot at a three-peat this year but look for big improvement in the Jaguars and even the Jets (I know I know) and the Chargers are certainly in the mix as are the Bills and Dolphins… the Eagles are still the top team in the NFC but the Niners are still coming on strong as well. My sleeper is the Giants with a rejuvenated Barkley at running back… When the smoke clears though I am going with the Chiefs to win it all …

Patrick Davis

Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Davis at Lambeau (Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Davis)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My Cowboys are finally gonna make the NFC Championship game!

What are your reasonable hopes?

NFC Championship game… and with a little luck appearance in the Super Bowl!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think we are loaded on offense and that the defense should show even more improvement with Micah Parsons having one more year of experience.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Super Bowl would be the top! And anything short of the NFC Championship game is a disappointment.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Micah Parsons.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yep.

What’s your record prediction?

11-6.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Cowboys and Chiefs – Cowboys win of course.

Christian Lopez

Pittsburgh Steelers

Christian Lopez (Credit: Courtesy of Christian Lopez)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Steelers aren’t one of the elite teams in the AFC, but they should be in the mix for a playoff spot with Kenny Pickett in year two and a T.J. Watt-led defense.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are a playoff berth and a surprise when they get there.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The new additions are important but the system and tradition lift the ship.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is 14 wins. I don’t deal in floors…

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The player to watch this season is Minkah Fitzpatrick. Once again a free safety set to fill the shoes of the great Steelers of the past.

Will they make the playoffs?

Of course, they will make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

My prediction for this season is 14-3.

What’s your Super Bowl matchup/who wins?

Steelers and Cowboys. Steelers 52-Cowboys 0.