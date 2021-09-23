Radiohead Unveil ‘If You Say the Word’ Video

Radiohead dropped the video for the archival song “If You Say the Word.” This is the second song to be revealed from Radiohead’s release of Kid A Mnesiae, an album of previously unheard material and alternative versions from (essentially) twin albums Kid A and Amnesiac set to arrive November 5. Previously, Radiohead shared an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around.”

The video for “If You Say the Word” is directed by Kasper Häggström.

Check it out below.

Resembling an eerie episode of Black Mirror, business-suit-clad people eat sandwiches in the back of a truck. They actually were captured, as some escaped and ran around forests and grass fields, and are dumped into the city streets and are given a briefcase to go off and work in a business office.

Additionally, Radiohead and Epic Games announced a Kid A Mnesia Exhibition via Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Described as an “upside-down/analogue universe,” Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork is used, and it will commemorate the sessions and creativity behind Kid A and Amnesiac. The exhibition will be available to download on PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac, and will launch this November. Watch the exhibition teaser below: