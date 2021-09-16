A Jane Doe who accused Marilyn Manson of raping her in 2011 has had her case dismissed.

In a hearing on Tuesday, September 14 and in paperwork viewed by SPIN, Judge Gregory Keosian sustained Manson (born Brian Warner)’s demurrer and dismissed the complaint due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

This suit was filed in May when the accuser alleged that Manson raped her after they started dating in 2011. Judge Keosian dismissed the case saying that due to Jane Doe’s claim of repressed memories, there wasn’t enough evidence to extend the statute of limitations in the case (which, in the legal filings, is called “delayed discovery”).

However, Jane Doe has 20 days to amend her suit if she can provide additional details about the alleged incident.

The shock rocker still faces three additional lawsuits, including from Game of Thrones star Esme Blanco and Ashley Morgan Smithline. Earlier this year, Manson was accused of years of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood but has maintained his innocence.