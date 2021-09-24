Marilyn Manson Accuser Refiles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Judge’s Dismissal

A week after a suit filed by a Jane Doe against Marilyn Manson was dismissed by a judge who stated that initial accusations were “not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule,” she refiled the suit in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In the amended complaint viewed by SPIN, Doe details Manson’s alleged sexual assault and abuse, claiming that Manson told her that he would “bash her head in” if she reported him to the police. Doe also outlines why her complaint should qualify for the delayed discovery within the statute of limitations, including how Mason reportedly raped and abused her. She claims Manson would force her “to have sex with him, and to be on top of him during sex. She would pray for Warner to pass out during intercourse. When this happened, Plaintiff would try to slip away and get some sleep, but the moment she moved, Warner would wake up and demand to resume the sexual activity.”

Doe states that Manson told her “about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and that he had wanted to kill her. He told Plaintiff about a time he had tied Ms. Wood to a chair and pointed a gun at her. He said he considered killing Ms. Wood, but then decided to be merciful.” She also alleges that in 2011, she “cannot be certain of the exact moment that she repressed the memories of the forced oral and vaginal rape, but knows that it was sometime in the hours or at most very few days after the vaginal rape.”

The lawsuit also claims that Manson “put a condom on the penis of bandmate Twiggy Ramirez (Jeordie White) and performed oral sex on him.”

At a hearing on Tuesday, September 14, Judge Gregory Keosian sustained Manson (born Brian Warner)’s demurrer and dismissed the complaint due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The initial suit was filed in May when the accuser alleged that Manson raped her after they started dating in 2011. Judge Keosian dismissed the case saying that due to Jane Doe’s claim of repressed memories, there wasn’t enough evidence to extend the statute of limitations in the case (which, in the legal filings, is called “delayed discovery”).

The shock rocker still faces three additional lawsuits, including from Game of Thrones star Esme Blanco and Ashley Morgan Smithline. Earlier this year, Manson was accused of years of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood but has maintained his innocence.