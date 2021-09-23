Bartees Strange Unveils ‘Weights’ From Live Forever Deluxe Edition

One of the brightest revelations of 2020 was Bartees Strange. In a year full of misery, Strange’s debut album, Live Forever, was one of our favorites and landed on our best albums and best songs list.

Thus, it makes sense that a year after the album’s release, Strange has more in store. The singer-songwriter shared a new song, “Weights,” from an upcoming deluxe edition of Live Forever that’s out on October 1. The song was recorded earlier this year with Will Yip producing.

“This is about the ones that got away,” Strange said of the song in a statement. “Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.”

Listen to “Weights” below.

Strange will be performing at Governors Ball this weekend and will be opening for Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett.

Check out Strange’s tour dates below.

9/24 – Flushing, NY – Governors Ball

9/30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre *

10/1 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

10/2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

10/4 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm *

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

10/6 – Denver, CO – Gothic *

10/8 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

10/11 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre *

10/12 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

10/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House *

10/15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral *

10/16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

10/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

12/3 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

12/4 – Phoeniz, AZ – Van Buren #

12/5 –San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

12/8 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Ace Hotel #

12/11 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre #

12/14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

12/15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore #

* = supporting Lucy Dacus

# = supporting Courtney Barnett