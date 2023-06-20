Instagram Facebook Twitter
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Artist x Artist: Counting Crows x Dashboard Confessional
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy
Kelly Jones: ‘I’ve Always Had A Very Country Slant To My Songwriting’

Bartees Strange on Why Criminal Justice Reform Needs to Happen Now

Rising artist looks to his own history on how a heavy-handed prison sentence can upend a family
Bartees Strange
(Credit: Luke Piotrowski)

Over the past decade, criminal justice reform has become a hotbed issue. Those in favor say it disproportionally impacts minorities. Not one who is afraid to speak his mind, indie singer-songwriter Bartees Strange has used his social media platforms to highlight the issues that are important to him.

With regards to criminal justice, Strange draws from a personal experience to highlight why reform is urgently needed.

“My brother was in prison for a long time. I know the impact that has on a person and on a family — the ripple of it,” Strange told SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn. “When I think about America and its struggles with racism, it’s painful to truly recognize how many millions of lives have been impacted by imprisonment that is over the line.”

Also Read

50 More Great Albums of the Year

More specifically, he points to how minorities have faced harsh sentences for minor crimes that he says are fueled by racism.

“Right now we’re seeing the long-term impacts of that,” he says. “You have entire races of people who have trouble getting ahead in so many ways, and then you have this government-funded organization that pushes you into the ground at every turn.”

As for the first steps on how to fix things, Strange has a simple solution.

“There are countries that don’t have people going to prison for tens of years for minor offenses. I would say that’s the first thing I want to see changed.”

Watch more of our interview with Bartees Strange below.

 

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Community

Devon Gilfillian on Voter Suppression

Impact

Aly & AJ on the Gun Safety Pledge They Took on Tour

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

more from spin

McKinley Dixon
All Eyes On

McKinley Dixon Celebrates His World on Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?

Moses Sumney
News

News of the Day – 6/20

Credit: Nathan James
News

Mod Sun Talks MGK, Travis Barker, and Sobriety on Lipps Service

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top