The 30 Best Songs of 2020
Credit:

The 30 Best Songs of 2020

Tags: 24kGoldn, bad bunny, bartees strange, Cardi B, caribou, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, deftones, dua lipa, fiona apple, Haim, halsey, kali uchis, khruangbin, megan thee stallion, My Morning Jacket, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Poppy, run the jewels, soccer mommy, sufjan stevens, Sylvan Esso, tame impala, taylor swift, The 1975, The Weeknd, Thundercat, tobacco, waxahatchee

Reviews \

Read More »
Clearbody Up Their Game With <i>One More Day</i>
Clearbody Up Their Game With One More Day
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on <i>Plastic Hearts</i>
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on Plastic Hearts
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on <i>Positions</i>
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on Positions
<i>Magic Oneohtrix Point Never</i> Is a Surrealist FM Broadcast for the Alt-Pop Age
Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Is a Surrealist FM Broadcast for the Alt-Pop Age

Editor's Picks

Torres Describes Harrowing 48 Hours Trying to Return Home
Torres Describes Harrowing 48 Hours Trying to Return Home
The Viral Countdown: The Race to React to COVID-19
The Viral Countdown: The Race to React to COVID-19
The Cost of Coronavirus: How Young Guv Ended Up Stranded
The Cost of Coronavirus: How Young Guv Ended Up Stranded