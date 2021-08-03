Hear Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Counting down to the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album commonly known as The Black Album, the heavy metal legends released a cover of “Enter Sandman” — the band’s most famous song — by the indie-rock band, Weezer.

On Sept. 10, Metallica will release The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track collection of “unique interpretations” of songs from The Black Album, by a range of artists including St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Miley Cyrus, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama, and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

So far, we’ve heard OFF! cover “Holier Than Thou,” Isbell and St. Vincent take on “Sad But True,” Cyrus’ version of “Nothing Else Matters” and Juanes’ take on “Enter Sandman.”

Weezer is not a band to pass up a cover opportunity. In 2018, a fan-driven internet campaign led Weezer to cover the song “Africa” by Toto. The cover was so popular, it entered the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the alternative songs chart. The success of “Africa” led Weezer to release a covers album the following year known as the Teal Album.

Check out how their version compares to the Metallica original below: