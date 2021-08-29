Kanye West Says Donda Was Released Without His Permission

This morning, Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda was released onto streaming services following three listening events (two in Atlanta and one in Chicago) and two release dates that were pushed. Now, in yet another twist, West says that his label, Universal, released the album without his permission.

“UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” West wrote on Instagram (in all caps that you can see below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

SPIN has reached out to Universal for comment on whether or not they released it without his approval.

When the 27-song, nearly two-hour album was released this morning, it didn’t contain “Jail Pt 2,” which had a verse from DaBaby that West claimed was held up by DaBaby’s manager who wouldn’t approve it. Now, the song is on there.