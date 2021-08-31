Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price Share the Love on ‘All Kinds Of Blue’

Husband and wife duo Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price have shared a new song titled “All Kinds Of Blue.” With a striking, serious shiner on the cover, Ivey serenades Price in an upbeat, funny love song. And Price is singing it right back to him.

“I wrote this very fast,” Ivey said in a statement. “As I remember I was sitting at the kitchen table and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room. I was just trying to get a chuckle out of her. ‘You know how many times I’ve dreamt of you?’ … ‘No, how many?’ ‘5,200,562.’ It’s basically an ‘I love you’ song.”

The video shows a summer-camp-like montage of the couple and friends recording the song in a homey studio. Ivey’s unfortunate shiner (he got it playing basketball) ironically came before what turned out to be a happy, love-filled production. “I couldn’t keep a straight face while we were singing because he was so pitiful and beat up looking,” Price says. “It was perfect actually.”

Price fittingly wears a blue dress, and the duo are literally facing one another from either end of the studio singing “The sky falls down / we’ll pick it up / and take the pieces to the depot train.”

“I have always loved this song of Jeremy’s so much,” Price says. “In fact, I once put him on the spot and begged him to play it for John Prine and he loved it too. That was a really special moment to witness because I know Jeremy’s songs are quirky but I think that’s what makes them brilliant.”

Next month, Ivey will embark on his first headlining tour with a run of east coast shows. Next spring, he’ll hit the road with Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs as an opener on their U.S. tour.

“I know John would like it because it’s colorful, detailed and funny and has that certain thing you can’t pin down,” Price said in a statement of her own. “When Jeremy sang the ‘if Jesus Christ were here today he’d probably get a face tattoo’ line, John lit up like a Christmas tree and let out an audible chuckle.”

Check out the full tour dates below.

2021 Jeremy Ivey Tour

9/16 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

9/17 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

9/19 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse

9/21 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

9/22 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

9/23 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

9/24 – Boston, MA – Café 939

9/27 – New Haven, CT – Café Nine

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

10/2 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

2022 Jeremy Ivey Tour with the Dirty Knobs and Mike Campbell

3/9 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

3/11 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

3/12 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

3/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/17 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

3/19 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

3/20 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

3/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

3/25 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

3/26 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

3/28 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

3/30 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

3/31 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

4/2 – Chicago, IL – Park West

4/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line