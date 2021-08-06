News \
Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church by Covering Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ Outside of Kansas Show
Grohl knows how to tackle hate with the power of disco
The Dee Gees, A.K.A. the Foo Fighters, busted out some big moves last night ahead of a show in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
The Foo Fighters struck the latest blow in their battle against the Westboro Baptist Church (who were protesting their show) by trolling them with a live performance (on a flatbed truck no less!) of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” As they put on their dancing shoes, singer Dave Grohl said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” adding, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”
Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR
— talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021
For years, the church’s members have picketed Foo Fighters shows whenever they perform in Kansas. In the past, Grohl has arranged counter-protest performances and even Rickrolled the church in 2015 in an attempt to hush them. These run-ins date back to 2011 when Grohl spoke out against the hate-groups homophobic views. If one thing is clear it’s that we can always count on Grohl to arrive in the bed of a pickup truck, ready to tackle small minds.
For a rock band, the Foo Fighters have put a lot of energy into disco lately. For this year’s Record Store Day, they released HAIL SATIN! and not only was Side A made up entirely of covers, but it was a compilation of all their favorite Bee Gees tunes.
What we can take from this is that yes, the Foo Fighters can do disco and they can be stand-up citizens while doing it.