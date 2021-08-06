The Dee Gees, A.K.A. the Foo Fighters, busted out some big moves last night ahead of a show in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The Foo Fighters struck the latest blow in their battle against the Westboro Baptist Church (who were protesting their show) by trolling them with a live performance (on a flatbed truck no less!) of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” As they put on their dancing shoes, singer Dave Grohl said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” adding, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

For years, the church’s members have picketed Foo Fighters shows whenever they perform in Kansas. In the past, Grohl has arranged counter-protest performances and even Rickrolled the church in 2015 in an attempt to hush them. These run-ins date back to 2011 when Grohl spoke out against the hate-groups homophobic views. If one thing is clear it’s that we can always count on Grohl to arrive in the bed of a pickup truck, ready to tackle small minds.

For a rock band, the Foo Fighters have put a lot of energy into disco lately. For this year’s Record Store Day, they released HAIL SATIN! and not only was Side A made up entirely of covers, but it was a compilation of all their favorite Bee Gees tunes.

What we can take from this is that yes, the Foo Fighters can do disco and they can be stand-up citizens while doing it.