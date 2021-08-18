A Day in the Life of…India Carney

“I wrote this single after what happened to George Floyd,” India Carney says of “Human”, released in May. “The events of last year really, really hit me emotionally, especially as a person of color and I felt a little vain for continuing on with the kind of songwriting that I was doing.” If India was going to make music, she says, she wanted to do so in response to the world around her. The result is something so moving, as only an artist with such soul and grace as India’s can achieve.

Maybe you saw her on Season 8 of The Voice, where she made it to the Top 5, and perhaps you’ve heard that she’s now a vocal coach on American Idol 2021 and for A-List clients such as Doja Cat. She’s toured with Katy Perry, has performed at the VMAs, Grammy Awards and at Coachella…

But you likely don’t know what she eats for breakfast and her “weird” daydreams. Read on to find out.

Date June 23, 2021

Time I woke up 8:45 a.m….barely.

Every day starts with Obnoxiously looking at my phone for notifications. Not good. But I always make sure I have a good, steamy shower where I try my best to inhale only positive thoughts.

Breakfast consists of Spinach, banana and almond smoothie, fresh OJ if I can get it, ginger tea and an English muffin with butter.

To get going I always Turn on my favorite music of the day…which is currently Dodie’s Build a Problem album.

I don’t feel dressed without EARRINGS.

Before I start working I must Have snacks nearby, or know that snacks will be nearby.

Currently working on A new TV show as a vocal coach! Also, working on my music and the entirety of my career. I’m always working on a lot of things at once.

But I’d really love to be Actively making an impact through my artistry full time; touring, making appearances, performing and selling out venues, all of that type of stuff that I do with other people, just for myself this time.

Book I’m reading Wish I could answer this. I’m sorry.

I don’t know how anyone ever Felt comfortable driving on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Jon Bellion’s The Human Condition, Radiohead’s OK Computer or Coldplay’s Ghost Stories.

The perfect midday consists of A healthy but hearty lunch and a phone call with a loved one.

To help get through the day I need Energy, which generally comes in the form of snacks, but also I need positive energy. Especially if it’s a long day on set, I need a good hang.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My boyfriend 🙂

My daydreams consist of The weirdest stuff. Often times I’ll end a daydream wondering what the heck happened.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I wouldn’t have so much anxiety about things out of my control; things I never really cared about until now. In a perfect world, I’d have complete balance, while not having to sacrifice any element of my current life that I find important.

I’ll always fight for My loved ones, music education and people who look like me, people of color, and other marginalized ethnic groups.

Currently in love with “Lavender” by Big Piig.

Hoping to make time to watch The new Loki series on Disney Plus!

By my bedside I always have I tend to have some melatonin on hand for those nights where I can’t sleep well. It’s nice that a natural sleep aid exists!

To help get through the night I meditate or listen to calming music Bed 5me: averages around 12:00/1:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Whatever it is. Sometimes, I have a lot of busy streaks. So, tomorrow is neither exciting nor discouraging, it just is. So, to prepare, I try and get some rest. On lighter periods of time, I still like to stay as busy as possible, so, ideally, when I think about tomorrow, there’s still something on the schedule to prepare for. Currently, I’m extremely busy, so when I think about my day tomorrow, I’m thinking, let me just go to bed now.