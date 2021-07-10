In May, Sneaker Pimps revealed their return by announcing Squaring the Circle — their first album in 18 years. Now, the ’90s trip-hop pioneers have shared the first two singles off the project: “Fighter” and the title track.

“Fighter” sees co-vocalist Simonne Jones take the lead, while “Squaring the Circle” sees her dueting with founding member Chris Corner.

“‘Fighter’ is a plea for courage and strength against prevailing mental health crises. ‘Squaring the Circle’ (via Nietzsche) is a heartfelt ode to eternal returns of love, in the face of desperate adversity,” founding member Liam Howe explained in a statement. “Contrasting in nature, hopefully these songs describe the diversity and essence of the new album.”

“It’s taken many years and many false starts to get Sneaker Pimps back in the game. Sometimes [you] need to back the fuck off and let the universe take control,” Corner added. “I’m proud and relieved to say that it is finally happening. We officially have new music.”

Squaring the Circle was written, performed and produced by Corner and Howe and was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London. It’s slated for a Sept. 10 release and can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.

Listen to both songs below.