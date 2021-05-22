Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

Sneaker Pimps are back nearly 20 years after releasing their third album, 2002’s Bloodsport. The ’90s trip-hop pioneers announced their fourth album Squaring the Circle will be coming out this fall, with its title-track and lead single set for a July 9 release.

The album was written, performed and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe and was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London. Corner also took on vocal duty alongside featured artist Simonne Jones.

“ITS TAKEN MANY YEARS AND MANY FALSE STARTS TO GET SNEAKER PIMPS BACK IN THE GAME,” wrote Corner on Twitter. “SOMETIMES U NEED TO BACK THE FUCK OFF AND LET THE UNIVERSE TAKE CONTROL. IM PROUD AND RELIEVED TO SAY IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING. WE OFFICIALLY HAVE NEW MUSIC.”

Sneaker Pimps are best known for their track “6 Underground,” which featured vocals from former lead singer Kelli Ali, who left the group after their 1996 debut album, Becoming X. Watch the Squaring the Circle preview and revisit their hit single below.

Squaring the Circle runs 16 tracks long and is available for pre-order via Bandcamp. Check out its album art and tracklist below.

Squaring the Circle Tracklist: 01. Fighter

02. Squaring the Circle

03. Love Me Stupid

04. Pink Noise

05. No Show

06. Stripes

07. Child in the Dark

08. Black Rain

09. Alibis

10. Lifeline

11. The Paper Room

12. Immaculate Hearts

13. So Far Gone

14. Come Like the Cure

15. SOS

16. The Tranquility Trap