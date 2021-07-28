On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with Fleetwood Mac’s namesake/drummer Mick Fleetwood and author Anthony Bozza. In their conversation, the trio discussed Fleetwood’s lengthy career, beginning as a child in England to becoming the drummer of one of the biggest bands in rock history, and how Bozza ended up co-writing Fleetwood’s autobiography. Additionally they spoke in length about original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, as well as the tribute concert and documentary that were issued prior to his death last year. And yes, they also spoke about the classic era Mac, Rumours, Fleetwood’s relationship with Lindsay Buckingham and what the future of the band looks like in 2021. Lest we forget the infamous “Dreams” TikTok craze that captured hearts and minds last September.

