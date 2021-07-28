News \

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Guests Mick Fleetwood and Anthony Bozza

Host Scott Lipps and the Fleetwood Mac drummer look back and at what's ahead for the famed rock band

SPIN Staff | July 28, 2021 - 1:39 pm
Mick fleetwood
CREDIT: Randee St Nicolas

Tags: anthony bozza, Lipps Service, Mick Fleetwood