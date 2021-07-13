SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Guest Danny Clinch

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with legendary photographer/director Danny Clinch. In their conversation, the two discussed Clinch’s beginnings as a photographer (which included smuggling cameras into shows), his history with this publication and how the New Jersey native got to work with the Garden State’s favorite son: none other than Bruce Springsteen.

Since its beginnings in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron and many, many more. In the last episode, Lipps had Vernon Reid and Corey Glover of Living Colour on ahead of their upcoming tour and chatted about the origins of the band, how their hit “Cult of Personality” came to be and told us that they have some new music they’ve been working on.

