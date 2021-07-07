A Day in the Life of… Chuck Emery of Brother

If your most absurdist, kaleidoscopic dreams had a soundtrack, there’s a good chance it was composed by Chuck Emery, Nathan Standage, Erika Goodwin, Scott Knutson and Elias Pratt, a.k.a. indie-alt band Brother. Their music is perfect for all the dreamy moments of waking life, too, adding a chilled-out, minimalistic vibe to any given day. By keeping it simple, Brother. have created a sound that’s addictively unique, with warm, lyrical harmonies that raise the cool factor the second you press play.

“This song is an expression of how I felt during lockdown and I wrote in hopes that anyone else feeling stuck, sad, anxious or lost would learn to ease up and take it easy,” says Chuck Emery of their single “EZ.” “Sometimes sitting and doing nothing is the best something you can do.”

Here’s a day in the life from Chuck Emery from Brother.

Date March 5, 2021

Time I woke up 7:50 a.m.

Every day starts with A good stretch and a nice shower.

Breakfast consists of Either a fruit smoothie or two eggs (over hard). Sometimes both if I’m feeling saucy.

To get going I always Watch skateboarding videos or festival sets from different artists. They get me so pumped up.

I don’t feel dressed without A pair of jeans on my legs and a beanie on my head.

Before I start working I must Make a to-do list. If I don’t, then I will get overwhelmed and never get anything done. The to-do list keeps me on track and focused.

Currently working on Mixing our new tunes and figuring out how to film a decent TikTok!

But I’d really love to be Hitting up the buffet on a cruise in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico.

Book I’m reading Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut

I don’t know how anyone ever Sleeps with socks on. It should be a crime.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be “Everything Now” by Arcade Fire. It’s so clever!

The perfect midday consists of A light lunch and an iced tea.

To help get through the day I need A nice nap. At least 20-30 minutes, but if I’m not careful it will turn into three hours.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My wife April. She’s my right-hand girl.

My daydreams consist of Playing huge shows, and potential music video ideas.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I would be able to land a tre flip on a skateboard.

I’ll always fight for Suicide prevention.

Currently in love with Waterslide videos and alien encounters.

Hoping to make time to watch Jurassic World. I’ve been trying to watch it for a month, but I keep getting distracted by other movies.

By my bedside I always have My headphones.

To help get through the night I Will listen to Bon Iver’s 4AD/Jagjaguwar live session.

Bedtime Around midnight/midnight:30.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Sad. I hate thinking about the part where I have to wake up in the morning.