The Linda Lindas Play ‘Racist, Sexist Boy,’ Talk Band Name Origins on Kimmel

“There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age. … So we were really angry, and we decided to write a song about it" says 13-year-old Eloise

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 4, 2021 - 10:54 am
The Linda Lindas
