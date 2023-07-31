The Linda Lindas Share New Song ‘Resolution / Revolution’

Los Angeles-based teenage punks the Linda Lindas have had a pretty dang good summer vacation. Last month, members of the group appeared on stage at Bratmobile’s first show in two decades to cover the Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.” The band also opened for Paramore on its arena tour, and during the school year, made high-profile festival appearances at Coachella and Boston Calling.

Ahead of the band’s set at Lollapalooza later this week, the Linda Lindas shared their latest song, “Resolution/Revolution.” The tune features nearly three-and-a-half minutes of fast-paced lyrics with crunching guitars.

Here’s what the Linda Lindas had to say about the origins of the song:

“Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing ‘Resolution/Revolution.’ She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run. We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost! And check out the lyric video, too, art directed by Bela, edited by Eloise, and featuring clips that all of us shot on our phones over the last few months. We hope you have as much fun rocking out to it as we had making it!” Also Read The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

Following the Paramore shows, the quartet will open for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in Mexico.

Last year, the Linda Lindas spoke with Bikini Kill/Le Tigre frontwoman Kathleen Hanna as part of our Artist x Artist series. You can watch that episode here.

The Linda Lindas’ 2023 tour dates:

8/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/5 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/7 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA*

8/9 – Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA*

8/10 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR*

8/13 – Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT*

10/3 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, MX#

10/4 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City MX#

# w/ The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

* w/ Paramore