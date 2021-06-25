A couple of months back, RZA announced both a brand new Bobby Digital album (called Bobby Digital: Digital Potions) as well as his new weekly screening of martial arts movies on his 36 Cinema platform, “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.” Now, he’s got another announcement that involves both Bobby Digital and “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater,” yet doesn’t have much anything to do with the two previous projects.

Instead, the rapper/producer/actor/director/Arctic Monkeys fan just released a brand new track called “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater,” which is off of another upcoming album called RZA vs. Bobby Digital and will feature the two personas battling against each other, complete with martial arts movie sounds. Additionally, the August 6 release will be executive produced by DJ Scratch (who also produced the Bobby Digital single “Pugilism” from the previous announcement), which means RZA will be afforded the rare luxury of focusing on his lyrics instead of the production.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said in a statement. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He (Scratch) delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.”

Check out the new track below.