Poppy Releases New Single ‘Her’ With Stop-Motion Video

Today, the self-referentially named electro-pop star Poppy has released a new single called “Her.” Coming as the third notable release from the artist in a prolific past five weeks, the single was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Air, St. Vincent). It’s accompanied by a dystopian video animated by stop motion director Chris Ullens (Rex Orange County, Lee Ann Womack).

Watch it below.

The new single is the follow-up to her most release in April – a cover of Jack Off Jill’s “Fear of Dying,” which you can listen to here.

Earlier this year, Poppy performed a mesmerizing GRAMMY show in March, surprise-released the five-song EP NXT SOUNDTRACK in partnership with the WWE and Sumerian Records, landed a role as the face of a new fragrance for L’Oreal, and recently announced a collaboration with Koi Footwear for a line of shoes.

When we spoke with Poppy at the end of 2020 as part of our Exit Interview series, she told us she had a lot of new music in the works and she wasn’t kidding. She also landed on our best of 2020 songs and albums list as well.