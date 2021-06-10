George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass to Get Massive 50th Anniversary Reissue

George Harrison’s iconic 1970 album All Things Must Pass, recorded and released in the wake of The Beatles dissolution, reached its monumental 50th anniversary in November 2020. To celebrate the anniversary, a deluxe, special edition of All Things Must Pass will be released on Aug. 6 via Capitol/UMe.

Harrison’s voluminous range of ideas will now be compiled into 70 tracks, 5 CDs, and 8 LPs which include 42 unreleased demo recordings, session outtakes, and studio jams. While you listen through all of Harrison’s work, you’ll be able to flip through the exclusive All Things Must Pass scrapbook, which is also included in this new edition, that collects archival notes, track-by-track annotation, rare photos, memorabilia, and more. All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition is available for pre-order here.

The reissue is executive produced by Harrison’ son, Dhani, product produced by David Zonshine, and mixed by triple Grammy award-winning Paul Hicks (Beatles, Rolling Stones, John Lennon).

Watch the All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition trailer below.

Today’s announcement comes hand-in-hand with a video for the previously unreleased and remixed “Run Of The Mill” (Take 36)” which is inspired by elements of Harrison’s home Friar Park and embodies his love of nature. The video was created by Creative Studio Able and directed by Gavin Davis.

Watch the never-before-seen “Run Of The Mill” (Take 36)” video below.

Last year, closer to the album’s actual anniversary, Harrison’s estate released a stereo mix of the title track.

Despite the album being wildly successful and Harrison’s affection for it, there are changes he would have made. He wrote in the liner notes for the albums 30th anniversary remaster, released in 2001, “I still like the songs on the album and believe they can continue to outlive the style in which they were recorded,” adding, however, “it was difficult to resist re-mixing every track. All these years later I would like to liberate some of the songs from the big production that seemed appropriate at the time.”

All Things Must Pass has now been completely remixed from the original tapes the 50th anniversary release to fulfill Harrison’s longtime desire. However, we’ll have to wait until August 6 to see exactly what that means.

See the complete track listing for All Things Must Pass Super Deluxe Edition below.

Disc One (Main Album)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

Disc Two (Main Album Cont.)

1. Beware Of Darkness

2. Apple Scruffs

3. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

4. Awaiting On You All

5. All Things Must Pass

6. I Dig Love

7. Art Of Dying

8. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

9. Hear Me Lord

10. Out Of The Blue *

11. It’s Johnny’s Birthday *

12. Plug Me In *

13. I Remember Jeep *

14. Thanks For The Pepperoni *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

1. All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †

2. Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)

3. I Live For You (Take 1)

4. Apple Scruffs (Take 1)

5. What Is Life (Take 3)

6. Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †

7. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)

8. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)

9. I Dig Love (Take 1)

10. Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)

11. Dehra Dun (Take 2)

12. Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)

13. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)

14. My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †

15. Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)

Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Tuesday 27 May 1970)

1. Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †

2. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

3. Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)

4. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

5. Window Window (Take 1)

6. Beautiful Girl (Take 1)

7. Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)

8. Let It Down (Take 1)

9. Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 1)

11. Nowhere To Go (Take 1)

12. Cosmic Empire (Take 1)

13. Mother Divine (Take 1)

14. I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)

15. If Not For You (Take 1)

† Previously Released

Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)

1. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)

2. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

3. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)

4. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

5. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)

6. If Not For You (Take 2)

7. Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)

8. What Is Life (Take 1)

9. Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 5)

11. Let It Down (Take 1)

12. Run Of The Mill (Take 36)

13. Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)

14. Get Back (Take 1)

15. Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)

16. It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)

17. Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

10. Beware Of Darkness

11. Apple Scruffs

12. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

13. Awaiting On You All

14. All Things Must Pass

15. I Dig Love

16. Art Of Dying

17. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

18. Hear Me Lord

19. Out Of The Blue

20. It’s Johnny’s Birthday

21. Plug Me In

22. I Remember Jeep

23. Thanks For The Pepperoni