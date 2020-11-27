George Harrison’s solo album, All Things Must Pass, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. To honor it, Harrison’s estate is honoring the milestone with a new stereo mix of the title track.

“The new stereo mix of the album’s title track is just a taste of more things to come in 2021 as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album,” George’s son Dhani Harrison, said in a statement.

He also added, “We’ve been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming – boxes and boxes of them. Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad’s greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed. But with the help of new technology and the work of Paul Hicks on this project, we are now able to make that happen. We can’t wait for you all to hear everything we’ve been working on and your patience will be rewarded next year.”

The Harrison estate also released his single, “My Sweet Lord,” on a seven-inch milky clear vinyl as part of Record Store Day. Originally released in November 1970, each single will be individually numbered.

Listen to “All Things Must Pass (2020 Mix)” below.