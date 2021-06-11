New Music \

Bruce Springsteen Says That He’s Joining The Killers on an Upcoming Collaboration

Expect to hear the tune "in a week or so"

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 11, 2021 - 12:45 pm
CREDIT: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images, Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

