Bruce Springsteen said that he’ll be joining The Killers an upcoming song that should be arriving “in a week or so,” or at least that’s what Springsteen said during a DJ set on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio aka his own station.

Prior to the confirmation, The Killers had fun teasing their fans with whatever mystery partnership might be in the works.

“We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with,” they wrote on their social media accounts yesterday (June 10).

We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video. Submit your guess: https://t.co/9fHpv2fLOE pic.twitter.com/ToLxuLEJhU — The Killers (@thekillers) June 10, 2021

Following up, Brandon Flowers and company provided one prominent clue: “This city is down on the boardwalk and also the title of a song by our mystery artist,” they wrote, along with a photo of a Ferris wheel surrounded by people.

Superfans were quick to understand that this was obviously a reference to Springsteen’s 1982 track “Atlantic City.”

And here’s the evidence it’s going down:

The release would be the first music from The Killers since they put out the deluxe edition of their 2020 album, Imploding The Mirage, in January, which also featured three new tracks.

As for The Boss, he’s kept busy lately. From his anticipated return to Broadway to the album, he said was on its way when awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize, fans should be happy with Springsteen’s output in 2021.