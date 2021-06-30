After a two-year break, multi-platinum artist Dennis Lloyd is releasing his long-awaited, full-length album Some Days on July 2. The album reflects Lloyd’s wild ride through an even wilder industry, following his astronomical overnight success with his single “Nevermind”—inspired by a breakup, after the Tel Aviv native traveled to Thailand to hone his signature hybrid pop/hip-hop/reggae/rock sound. One billion streams, sudden fame and a whirlwind tour unearthed unexpected trappings; the journey of deep discovery and profound transition is poignantly documented in his new songs.

Fans aren’t hesitant to show Lloyd a warm welcome back: Tel Aviv shows are already selling out, but check out his site for a rebroadcast on July 8.

Lloyd’s first Some Days release, “The Way”, carries an all-important message of curating a balanced, nourishing and sustainable life. “My life has changed dramatically since ‘Nevermind’ blew up everywhere,” he says. “The last tour I had back in 2019 broke something inside of me. I had to take some time off and heal. I finally had the time to process the past five years of my life, ask myself the toughest questions and deal with my deepest feelings and thoughts. I hope my music can help you heal and find the answers you’re looking for.”

Here’s a day in the life of Dennis Lloyd.

Date June 29, 2021

Time I woke up 9:30 a.m.

Every day starts with Thanking God for everything in my life.

Breakfast consists of Ginger tea or coffee, I’m usually fasting until afternoon.

To get going I always Do some jumping jacks and stretches.

I don’t feel dressed without Ripped jeans and a black T-shirt.

Before I start working I must Meditate and think about what I want to accomplish.

Currently working on My first arena shows.

But I’d really love to be In nature.

Book I’m reading 1984 by George Orwell.

I don’t know how anyone ever Thought that we’re alone in the universe.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Cornbread by Lee Morgan.



The perfect midday consists of Coffee break with a great view.

To help get through the day I need A list of daily tasks and goals that I need to achieve.

Not a day goes by without speaking to Rozi.

My daydreams consist of Traveling, scuba diving and having more dogs.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I would grow my own food and be more healthy.

I’ll always fight for The voiceless.

Currently in love with Manor.

Hoping to make time to watch The Blacklist.

By my bedside I always have Bono, Luna and Ted (my dogs).

To help get through the night I Free my mind and all of my worries.

Bedtime 2:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Complicated until I write everything I gotta do on a piece of paper.