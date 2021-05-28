SPIN Daybreaker: The Ultimate Indie Soundtrack

If you didn’t already know because of some blip in the time vortex, the end of the week has arrived and that can only mean one thing – the Daybreakers have emerged from the musical caverns to uplift your spirits and satisfy your indie-craving tastes. This week’s list is a feel-good, coastal indie mega mix inspired by the Golden State. Don’t be surprised if you also get transported back to the sweet memories of 2010, shamelessly entering the Hollisters and Abercrombies of the world. The rising artists showcased in this collection have quickly captured our attention with their abilities to create such warm, melodic, instrumentally explorative soundscapes. They all create and perform with great panache, undeniably received by the listener.

Standouts this week include Argentinian producer/multi-instrumentalist Tati Falco who masters melodic groove in “Haydee,” New York City-based duo Bubble Tea and Cigarettes that paint a vivid soundscape in the hushed, western-inspired and cinematic, “Santa Monica,” and a collab by multi-instrumentalist/producer Ex Olympic and enigmatic artist Paulo Guolo on the genre-defying ballad “Live With Maybe,” that’ll give your four minutes of heavenly sounds.

Aside from priming you up for the Summer, this mix will have you listening and grooving intently. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all the new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)