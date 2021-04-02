We’re finally in April and it’s only fitting we bring forth a mega-mix to set the momentum for the 28 days ahead. Daybreaker has arrived with the brightest curation yet, sure to fill the room with all the best moods. This week is a collection of happy, love-drunk, edgy, soul-infused indie and alternative songs. Don’t worry though, there’s still a little splash of jazz in there.

Unsurprisingly, we have another batch of outstanding artists who display a sense of leadership in their songwriting – using their wits in a vulnerable way that’s hard not to be enchanted by. They’re rebellious in song structure, not afraid to be experimental, which makes them easily distinguishable in a sea of artists. This week’s standouts include a collab by two free-form indie groups, Chartreuse and ALASKALASKA, who get introspectively groovy on “Keep Checking Up On Me.” Next is indie-alternative artist, Conchúr White who shows off his bass lines and storytelling in the booming “Vocation Vacation,” and lastly is duo Lewis Del Mar who showcase their gritty edge and Latin grooves in the percussive filled “Stealing (Nightly)”

Take this playlist, go outside and enjoy the day because, after this week, you deserve it. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)