As we settle into this glorious Friday, we’re looking ahead to enjoying another weekend full of wholesome spring fun or downright debauchery. Either way, it’s time to make more memories that’ll embed themselves into the recesses of our minds. This week, Daybreaker is back with a mix of melodic, rhythmic, and lyrical tracks that’ll be perfect for the times you’re feeling more introspective, reflective, or just want to chill. The artists included create a subdued, uptempo vibe while still keeping things sonically engaging and explorative. You’ll get a zesty mix of tracks within the bedroom pop, indie R&B, alternative rap/hip-hop, and electro-lounge spaces.

Standouts this week includes one of the best electro-hip-hop producers, Sam Gellaitry, who delivers a sensually ethereal trap track, “Games,” tastemaker AUDREY NUNA who showcases her musical prowess in “Top Again,” and singer-songwriter Adria Kain who oozes lyrical/musical synergy in the soul-infused, “Alone In Kenzo.”

Go ahead, indulge in some self-care and let yourself be happy. Sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker.