John Prine’s Newport Folk Festival Set With Margo Price, Roger Waters, Jim James, Justin Vernon and More Coming to Vinyl

The set took place in 2017

Daniel Kohn | March 22, 2021 - 2:57 pm
John Prine Newport Folk Festival
CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Tags: Jim James, john prine, justin vernon, Lucius, margo price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Newport Folk Festival, Roger Waters