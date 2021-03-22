It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since legendary singer-songwriter John Prine died from COVID complications. But the singer-songwriter continues to get the accolades he deserves, not only by winning two Grammys last week, but also having one of his most memorable shows set to be released.

Prine’s set at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival was easily one of the highlights of the weekend. Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, and ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters all joined the singer-songwriter on stage that weekend. Now, you can get it on vinyl.

Though it won’t be shipped until October, if you pre-order it (which you can do right here starting March 23), you can get an immediate digital download of the entire set.

Proceeds from the sale support the Newport Festivals Foundation’s ongoing initiatives to aid musicians in need and music programs across the country.

See the full setlist below:

Love, Love, Love

Glory of True Love

Long Monday

Taking a Walk

Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow) (with Justin Vernon)

Angel From Montgomery

Fish and Whistle

All the Best (with Jim James)

Mexican Home

In Spite of Ourselves (with Margo Price)

That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round

Sam Stone (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

Hello in There (with Roger Waters) (With Lucius on backing vocals)

Lake Marie

Paradise