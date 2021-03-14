After being postponed from its original date in January, music’s biggest night finally happened. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards featured performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim, Billie Eilish, and more.

See the full list of winners, denoted in bold, below:

Record of the Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – “Savage”

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim - Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – “Exile”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor – American Standard

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Dance Recording

Diplo & SIDEPIECE – “On My Mind”

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai – “My High”

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi – “The Difference”

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – “10%”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah – Axiom

Jon Batiste – Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard

Black Violin – Take the Stairs

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell – Americana

Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Code Orange – “Underneath”

In the Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend – “Lightning & Thunder”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – “Sit on Down”

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”

Mykal Kilgore – “Let Me Go”

Ledisi – “Anything for You”

Yebba – “Distance”

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – “Collide”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon – Take Time

Luke James – To Feel Love/D

John Legend – Bigger Love

Gregory Porter – All Rise

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – “Savage”

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake Featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – “Savage”

Best Rap Album

D SMOKE – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church – “Stick That in Your Country Song”

Brandy Clark – “Who You Thought I Was”

Vince Gill – “When My Amy Prays”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Lady A – “Ocean”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Best Country Song

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Ingrid Andress – More Hearts than Mine

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Best New Age Album

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo

Priya Darshini – Periphery

Superposition – Form//Less

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste – Meditations

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – “Guinivere”

Pachamama – Regina Carter”

Gerald Clayton – “Celia”

Chick Corea – “All Blues”

Joshua Redman – “Moe Honk”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thana Alexa – Ona

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science – Waiting Game

Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Gregg August – Dialogues on Race

John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between

John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Best Latin Jazz Album

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Four Questions

Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Melvin Crispell III – “Wonderful Is Your Name”

Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy – “Release (Live)”

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News – “Come Together”

Travis Greene – “Won’t Let Go”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – “Movin’ On”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing (Live)”

Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin – “Sunday Morning”

We The Kingdom – “Holy Water”

Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson – “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Album

Antony Brown & group therAPy – 2ECOND WIND: READY

Myron Butler – My Tribute

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster

PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Cody Carnes – Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Best Roots Gospel Album

Mark Bishop - Beautiful Day

The Crabb Family – 20/20

The Erwins – What Christmas Really Means

Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Something Beautiful

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Deb Nova – 3:33

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando

Fito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México

Lupita Infante – La Serenata

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Best Tropical Latin Album

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche – 40

Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

Best American Roots Performance

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best American Roots Song

The Secret Sisters – “Cabin”

Sierra Hull – “Ceiling to the Floor”

Sarah Jarosz – “Hometown”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Lucia Williams – “Man Without a Soul”

Best Americana Album

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best Bluegrass Album

Danny Barnes – Man on Fire

Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1

Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook

Billy Strings – Home

Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1

Best Traditional Blues Album

Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid

Don Bryant - You Make Me Feel

Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove

Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount

G. Love – The Juice

Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds

North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters - Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Black Lodge Singers – My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours – Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Nā Wai Ehā – Lovely Sunrise

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere

Sweet Cecilia – A Tribute to Al Berard

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020

Skip Marley – Higher Place

Maxi Priest – It All Comes Back to Love

Toots & the Maytals – Got to Be Tough

The Wailers - One World

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas – FU Chronicles

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Bebel Gilberto – Agora

Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters

Tinariwen – Amadjar

Best Children’s Music Album

Joanie Leeds - All the Ladies

Alastair Moock and Friends – Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders

Dog on Fleas - I’m an Optimist

The Okee Dokee Brothers – Songs for Singin’

Justin Roberts – Wild Life

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…

Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill

Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) – Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie

American Utopia on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Cynthia Ervio – “Stand Up”

Best Instrumental Composition

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Baby Jack

Christian Sands – Be Water II

Alexandre Desplat – Plumfield

Maria Schneider – Sputnik

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Bathroom Dance”

John Beasley – “Donna Lee”

Remyle Boef- “Honeymooners”

Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson – “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Jeremy Levy – “Uranus: The Magician”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

John Beasley & Maria Mendes – “Asas Fechadas”

Jacob Collier – “He Won’t Hold You”

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor – “Desert Song”

Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny – “From This Place”

Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens – “Slow Burn”

Best Recording Package

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Lil Wayne – Funeral

Grouplove – Healer

Caspian – On Circles

Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)

Grateful Dead – Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991

Depeche Mode – Mode

Wilco – Ode to Joy

Various Artists – The Story of Ghostly International

Best Album Notes

Various Artists – At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926

Various Artists – The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop

Various Artists - The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Nat Shusloff – Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Best Historical Album

Unique Quartette – Celebrated, 1985-1896

Nat King Cole – Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943)

Mister Rogers – It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers

Prince - 1999 Super Deluxe Edition

Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark – Souvenir

Bela Fleck – Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow

Katie Pruitt – Expectations

Beck – Hyperspace

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Sierra Hull – 25 Trips

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good – “Do You Ever (Rac Mix)”

Deadmau5 – “Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)”

Jasper Street Co. – “Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)”

Saint Jhn – “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Bazzi – “Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical

JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – Hynes: Field

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Asplaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

Oregon Symphony – “Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition”

Iceland Symphony Orchestra – “Concurrence”

San Francisco Symphony – “Copland: Symphony No. 3″

Los Angeles Philharmonic – “Ives: Complete Symphonies”

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra – “Lutosławski: Symphonys Nos. 2 & 3″

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus – “Floyd, C.: Prince of Players”

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Gershwin: Porgy and Bess”

Il Pomo D’Oro – “Handel: Agrippina”

Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin – “Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg”

Best Choral Performance

The Crossing – “Carthage”

James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – “Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua”

Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir – “Kastalsky: Requiem”

Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus – “Moravec: Sanctuary Road”

Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble – “Once Upon a Time”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Pacifica Quartet – “Contemporary Voices”

Brooklyn Rider – “Healing Modes”

Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra: “Hearne, T: Place”

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – “Hynes: Fields”

Dover Quartet – “The Schumann Quartets”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance

Kirill Gerstein – “Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra”

Igor Levit – “Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas”

Augustin Hadelich – “Bohemian Tales”

Daniil Trifonov – “Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival”

Richard O’Neill – “Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Stephen Powell – American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto

Nicholas Phan – Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger

Cecilia Bartoli – Farinelli

Brian Giebler – A Lad’s Love

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison

Best Classical Compendium

Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn – “Adès Conducts Adès”

Clément Mao-Takacs – “Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Nieges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin”

José Serebrier – “Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto”

Isabel Leonard – “Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke”

Matt Haimovitz – “Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès – “Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra”

Richard Danielpour – “Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua”

Carlisle Floyd – “Floyd, C.: Prince of Players”

Ted Hearne – “Hearne, T.: Place”

Christopher Rouse – “Rouse: Symphony No. 5″

Best Music Video

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future Featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas