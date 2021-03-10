Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

Well, if you were worried that music may not return in 2021, here’s a sign that things may be looking up. Las Vegas fest Life Is Beautiful revealed that Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline this year’s event, which is slated to take place Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas.

Other performers include HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse and many, many more.

“When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived,” Justin Weniger, partner at Life is Beautiful, said in a statement. “The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways. This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

As for the safety protocols, festival director Lauren DelFrago said the event feels “a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees,” and will “continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”

What that means remains to be seen.

SPIN has reached out to the organizers about what the capacity for the event will be.

General tickets for the three-day festival will be sold on Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. PST on LifeisBeautiful.com.

See the full lineup below: