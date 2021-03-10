News \

Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

HAIM, St. Vincent, Ludacris and 6LACK. among others, will also perform

Daniel Kohn | March 10, 2021 - 1:25 pm
CREDIT: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic, JC Olivera/Getty Images, Yuliya Christensen/Getty Images

