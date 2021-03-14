News \

Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform ‘Everything I Wanted’ at the Grammys

Pop icon shares moving performance of nominated track

Brenton Blanchet | March 14, 2021 - 8:23 pm
Billie_GRAMMYS-1615767554
CREDIT: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Tags: 2021 Grammys, Billie Eililsh, finneas, grammys, Recording Academy